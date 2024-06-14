Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    What's behind actor Darshan's ex-manager's mysterious disappearance? All you need to know

    Mallikarjun Sankanagoudar, former manager of actor Darshan, disappeared in 2018 amidst allegations of financial misconduct involving significant debts, including to Darshan. His absence, amid speculation of foul play and ties to recent legal issues, has sparked ongoing searches but yielded no answers, leaving a troubling mystery unsolved.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 14, 2024, 1:26 PM IST

    The disappearance of Mallikarjun Sankanagoudar, who once managed actor Darshan's affairs, has sparked concerns and raised questions about his whereabouts and safety. Mallikarjun, who served as Darshan's manager from 2011 until 2018, has been missing since then under suspicious circumstances.

    The story takes a darker turn with Mallikarjun's name being linked to allegations of financial irregularities involving substantial sums. Reports suggest that he had borrowed significant amounts of money, purportedly owing up to 10 crores to various individuals, including Darshan himself. It is alleged that Mallikarjun mismanaged funds related to film productions and personal loans, leading to financial distress.

    Renuka Swamy murder case: Did actor Darshan pay Rs 15 lakh to 3 men to take the crime's responsibility?

    Amidst these allegations, Mallikarjun's sudden disappearance in 2018 has left many unanswered questions. His role in Darshan's professional life was pivotal, managing everything from his schedules to financial matters. Mallikarjun's absence has not only fueled speculation but also deepened concerns, especially following recent legal troubles involving Darshan and others.

    The situation gained further attention following the tragic murder of Darshan's fan, Renukaswamy from Chitradurga, which has led some to question whether Mallikarjun's disappearance could be linked to similar foul play. The circumstances surrounding both cases remain shrouded in mystery, leaving authorities and the public alike searching for answers.

    Renukaswamy murder case: Is Karnataka Govt under pressure from politicians to relieve actor Darshan?

    Efforts to locate Mallikarjun have been ongoing, with periodic updates from the court urging information dissemination. However, despite these efforts, there has been no concrete development regarding Mallikarjun's whereabouts or well-being.

    Overall, actor Darshan is now facing trial as an accused in the Chitradurga Renukaswamy murder case. Recently, news of the disappearance of Darshan's former manager, Mallikarjun, has resurfaced. Despite the court's notice, Mallikarjun has not been found, leading to speculation that he too may have been murdered, similar to Renukaswamy.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2024, 1:26 PM IST
