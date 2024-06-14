PM Modi meets Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at G7 Summit, greeted with 'Namaste' (WATCH)

Prime Minister Modi held bilateral meetings with world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy.

The Group of Seven, dubbed the G7 Summit, kicked off on Thursday, with host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, world leaders US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, and others in full attendance at a luxurious resort in Borgo Egnazia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who received the invitation for the grand event by his Italian counterpart, Meloni, reached on Friday morning. This was PM Modi's first overseas trip in his 'historic' third term.

The summit is being held at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region. This is Prime Minister Modi's first trip abroad since taking office for the third time in a row. India has been invited to the G7 Summit as an Outreach nation.

The Prime Minister has held bilateral meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

In his departure statement, PM Modi had said he was "glad" that his first foreign visit in his third term as Prime Minister was to Italy for the G7 Summit. "We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions," his statement said.

Latest Videos