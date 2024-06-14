'Govindaa, Govindaa..getting rid of ego...' Malayalam actor Rachana Narayanankutty shaves her head at Tirupati

Malayalam actress Rachana Narayanankutty amazed her fans with a recent post from Tirupati where she was seen with a tonsured head. Rachana Narayanankutty began her career in 2001 with a small role as the heroine's friend in the film Theerthadanam.

Rachana Narayanankutty, renowned for her roles in Malayalam television shows and films such as 'Lucky Star' and 'Aarattu,' frequently shares updates on social media. Recently, she posted pictures on her social media of her visit to the Tirupati temple, featuring her with a newly tonsured head.

In the photo, Rachna is seen with sandalwood paste on her head and a tilak on her forehead.

She captioned the post, ‘Govindaaa Govindaaaa, surrender, getting rid of ego, process of removing Thamogunas, at his abode'."

Rachana Narayanankutty began her career in 2001 with a small role as the heroine's friend in the film Theerthadanam. After completing her studies, she worked as a radio jockey at Radio Mango in Thrissur, where a producer noticed her and cast her in the TV show Marimayam. She went on to host the comedy show Comedy Festival on Mazhavil Manorama and acted in a few advertisements. Additionally, she served as a judge on the reality show Comedy Express on Asianet and participated in the reality show Star Challenge on Flowers TV.



