    PM Modi meets Pope Francis at G7 Summit's Outreach Session, duo exchange hugs (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Pope Francis at G7 Summit's Outreach Session on Friday in Italy and the duo was seen exchanging hugs.

    PM Modi meets Pope Francis at G7 Summit's Outreach Session, duo exchange hugs (WATCH)
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 14, 2024, 6:38 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Pope Francis at the G7 Summit's Outreach Session on Friday (June 14) and the duo exchanged hugs in Italy's Borgo Egnazia. Francis, who in January cautioned against the "perverse" dangers of artificial intelligence, is set to participate in leaders' discussions on the emerging technology on Friday.

    He is the first Pope to participate in G7 discussions. In a statement issued on Thursday, the Vatican announced that Francis would have a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden, who is also a Catholic.

    The Vatican announced that Pope Francis will also have one-on-one meetings with several world leaders, including Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy, France's Emmanuel Macron, India's Narendra Modi, Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Canada's Justin Trudeau, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kenya's William Ruto, Algeria's Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

    The Group of Seven dubbed the G7 Summit, kicked off on Thursday, with host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, world leaders US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, and others in full attendance at a luxurious resort in Borgo Egnazia.

    PM Modi, who received the invitation for the grand event by his Italian counterpart, Meloni, reached on Friday morning. This was PM Modi's first overseas trip in his 'historic' third term.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2024, 7:13 PM IST
