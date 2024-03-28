Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bobby Deol to play antagonist in Alia Bhatt-starrer Yash Raj's spy universe film? Details here

    As per reports, Bobby Deol has already signed and brought on board as the antagonist in Alia Bhatt's upcoming Yash Raj Films Spy Universe film. 

    Bobby Deol to play antagonist in Alia Bhatt-starrer Yash Raj's spy universe film? Details here
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

    Bobby Deol dominated hearts and created a buzz after taking over the villain role in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directed film 'Animal'. Now it is being reported that Bobby will face Alia Bhatt in her upcoming Yash Raj Films Spy Universe film. According to reports, Bobby Deol has already signed and brought on board in the untitled film as the antagonist.

    As per a source close to Pinkvilla, "After 'Animal', Bobby Deol will take on yet another author-backed adversary role. He will play the terrible evil power who confronts Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the film. The paperwork has been completed, and Bobby is eager to begin filming in the second half of 2024." According to the insider, Bobby's persona is "full of swag" and was created specifically keeping him in mind. There is a special look for Bobby in the film. However, as of now, there has been no formal confirmation that Bobby will appear in Alia's Spy Universe movie.

    Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya affirms they are reunited for children's sake, 'No option of being apart'

    Alia Bhatt in YRF's Spy Universe

    Alia Bhatt's standalone YRF Spy Universe film was confirmed earlier this year by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani, who stated, "As one of the most prized IPs, we take a lot of pride in it. So there will be a lot of new developments in the spy universe. We may expect to see an increasing number of films produced under it. But, of course, I won't share everything here. We shall discuss it later. For the time being, I can confirm that Alia Bhatt will star in a spy universe film."

    Alia Bhatt's work front

    Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in 'Jigra' whose filimg has been wrapped up. The film stars Vedang Raina and will be released later this year. Alia is also working on Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara', which stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
