Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya affirms they are reunited for children's sake, 'No option of being apart'

In a significant turn of events, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui have chosen to put aside their differences and come together, driven by their love and concern for their children, Shora and Yaani. After enduring a tumultuous period marked by separation and public scrutiny, Aaliya recently shared a family photo on social media commemorating her and Nawazuddin's 14th wedding anniversary, hinting at a possible reconciliation. Confirming these speculations, Aaliya has now revealed that the couple has indeed decided to reconcile and prioritize their family's unity.

In an interview, Aaliya disclosed that Nawazuddin visited them in Dubai on their anniversary, a significant gesture symbolizing their renewed commitment to each other. Addressing the challenges that led to their separation. Aaliya acknowledged the presence of external factors but expressed relief that they had managed to resolve their differences. She emphasized that their children were the primary reason behind their decision to reconcile, stating, "There’s no option of being apart in life now," and highlighting the importance of staying together as their children grow up.

Aaliya also mentioned that Nawazuddin has returned to Mumbai while she remains in Dubai with their children, planning to reunite with him soon. Reflecting on the impact of recent events on their family dynamics, Aaliya revealed how their daughter Shora had been deeply affected by the upheavals in their relationship, underscoring the necessity of stability and unity within the family unit.

Amid their reconciliation, the couple has weathered public scrutiny, with Aaliya's participation in the reality show Bigg Boss shedding light on the challenges they faced in their marriage. However, their focus now squarely on their children's happiness and well-being.