Pani REVIEW: Will Joju George's film impress the audience? Here's what netizens have to say

Pani movie review: Malayalam action thriller Pani is Joju George's directorial debut, with Joju playing the protagonist. Pani officially hit theaters on October 24, 2024.

Pani is a Malayalam action thriller in which Joju George makes his directorial debut and plays the protagonist. The film stars Abhaya Hiranmayi, Seema, Chandini Sreedharan, Abhinaya, Sagar Surya, Junaiz V. P., , Prashanth Alexander, Sujith Shankar, and Rinosh George.

The movie was officially announced in October 2023. On December 16, 2023, Joju George announced his collaboration with various newbies on this project. Principal filming began on October 9, 2023, in Thrissur, Kerala, and the film's soundtrack and background score were created by Vishnu Vijay and Sam C. S. Pani. It will be released in theatres on October 24, 2024.

Pani Cast

Pani stars Joju George as Giri, Abhinaya as Gowry, and Sagar Surya as Don Sebastian. Junaiz VP plays Siju KT, with Abhaya Hiranmayi, Seema as Mangalath Devaki Amma, and Chandini Sreedharan as Kalyani Prakash. Prashanth Alexander, Sujith Shankar, Bobby Kurian, Ranjith Velayudhan, Bitto Davis, Jayashanker, Lanka Lakshmi, Sona Maria Abraham, Dr. Merlet Ann Thomas, and Rinosh George complete the remarkable cast.

Here's the Kerala theatre list of #Pani 🔥👏



Written & Directed by Joju George!



From Tomorrow...💥 pic.twitter.com/UsK8WsoqRg — FDFS Reviews (@FDFS_Reviews) October 23, 2024

Pani Crew

Joju George wrote and directed Pani, while M. Riaz Adam and Sijo Vadakkan produced it. Vishnu Vijay and Sam CS composed the film's soundtrack. Venu ISC and Jinto George managed the photography.

Pani I saw 1/2 reviews it's good but not typical commercial movie — MyScribbles🖋📝✏️ (@SK0_Thinks) October 23, 2024

#Pani is getting a huge response and extraordinary reviews pic.twitter.com/Xro1zwdBXa — MiGr@De (@am_Migrade) October 21, 2024

Manu Antony edited, while Ajayan Adat handled the sound design and sync sound. Santhosh Raman oversaw the production design, while Jayan Nambiar was the creative producer.

Pani Storyline

Anil Mathew and Ratheesh Pillai were the main colleagues, with M. R. Rajakrishnan mixing. Dinesh Subbarayan handled the stunts, while Sandy Master, Shijith, and Parvathy Menon choreographed. Co-producers Varkey George and Rajesh Damodaran, as well as executive producer Agnivesh Ranjith, sponsored the film's production.

Safar Sanal and Nishad Hasan served as assistant directors, with Sarath Vinu providing promotional graphics and Srik Varier assisting with colour grading. Luma FX handled the visual effects, while Sree Gokulam Movies distributed the picture through Dream Big Films, which Appu Pathu Pappu Production House, Sree Gokulam Movies, and AD Studios produced.

The debut of "Pani" was eagerly awaited, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans.

