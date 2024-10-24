Pani REVIEW: Will Joju George's film impress the audience? Here's what netizens have to say

Pani movie review: Malayalam action thriller Pani is Joju George's directorial debut, with Joju playing the protagonist. Pani officially hit theaters on October 24, 2024.
 

Pani REVIEW: Will Joju George's film impress the audience? Here's what netizens have to say RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 10:21 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 10:22 AM IST

Pani is a Malayalam action thriller in which Joju George makes his directorial debut and plays the protagonist. The film stars Abhaya Hiranmayi, Seema, Chandini Sreedharan, Abhinaya, Sagar Surya, Junaiz V. P., , Prashanth Alexander, Sujith Shankar, and Rinosh George.

The movie was officially announced in October 2023. On December 16, 2023, Joju George announced his collaboration with various newbies on this project. Principal filming began on October 9, 2023, in Thrissur, Kerala, and the film's soundtrack and background score were created by Vishnu Vijay and Sam C. S. Pani. It will be released in theatres on October 24, 2024.

Also Read: Dimple Kapadia REFUSED to pose with daughter Twinkle Khanna; Here's why

Pani Cast

Pani stars Joju George as Giri, Abhinaya as Gowry, and Sagar Surya as Don Sebastian. Junaiz VP plays Siju KT, with Abhaya Hiranmayi, Seema as Mangalath Devaki Amma, and Chandini Sreedharan as Kalyani Prakash. Prashanth Alexander, Sujith Shankar, Bobby Kurian, Ranjith Velayudhan, Bitto Davis, Jayashanker, Lanka Lakshmi, Sona Maria Abraham, Dr. Merlet Ann Thomas, and Rinosh George complete the remarkable cast.

Pani Crew

Joju George wrote and directed Pani, while M. Riaz Adam and Sijo Vadakkan produced it. Vishnu Vijay and Sam CS composed the film's soundtrack. Venu ISC and Jinto George managed the photography.

 

Manu Antony edited, while Ajayan Adat handled the sound design and sync sound. Santhosh Raman oversaw the production design, while Jayan Nambiar was the creative producer.

Also Read: Mallika Sherawat net worth: Know about her assets, income and more

Pani Storyline

Anil Mathew and Ratheesh Pillai were the main colleagues, with M. R. Rajakrishnan mixing. Dinesh Subbarayan handled the stunts, while Sandy Master, Shijith, and Parvathy Menon choreographed. Co-producers Varkey George and Rajesh Damodaran, as well as executive producer Agnivesh Ranjith, sponsored the film's production.

 

Safar Sanal and Nishad Hasan served as assistant directors, with Sarath Vinu providing promotional graphics and Srik Varier assisting with colour grading. Luma FX handled the visual effects, while Sree Gokulam Movies distributed the picture through Dream Big Films, which Appu Pathu Pappu Production House, Sree Gokulam Movies, and AD Studios produced.

 

The debut of "Pani" was eagerly awaited, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Cardi B forced to miss ONE MusicFest amid health concerns; Here's what we know ATG

Cardi B forced to miss ONE MusicFest amid health concerns; Here's what we know

Jensen Huang in India: Akshay Kumar bonds with Nvidia CEO on martial arts RBA

Jensen Huang in India: Akshay Kumar bonds with Nvidia CEO on martial arts

Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan opens up about wife Sara's father's tragic suicide ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan opens up about wife Sara’s father’s tragic suicide

Billie Eilish tumbles off stage, gets bruised during New York concert [VIDEO] ATG

Billie Eilish tumbles off stage, gets bruised during New York concert [VIDEO]

Kishkindha Kaandam OTT release: Netflix or Prime Video? Know where to watch Asif Ali's film RBA

Kishkindha Kaandam OTT release: Netflix or Prime Video? Know where to watch Asif Ali's film

Recent Stories

Unwelcomed in New Zealand Indian immigrant's experience with racism sparks online debate; read post snt

'Unwelcomed in New Zealand': Indian immigrant's experience with racism sparks online debate; read post

Why soaking your feet in salt water is a game-changer? gcw

Why soaking your feet in salt water is a game-changer?

Nia Sharma gets trolled for her latest Instagram posts; netizens call her 'shameful, 'vulgar', 'awful' RBA

Nia Sharma gets trolled for her latest Instagram posts; netizens call her 'shameful, 'vulgar', 'awful'

US: Teen's mother blames AI girlfriend 'Daenerys Targaryen' for son's suicide, chatlogs reveal raunchy affair anr

US: Teen's mother blames AI girlfriend 'Daenerys Targaryen' for son's suicide, chatlogs reveal raunchy affair

Yelahanka has faced heavy rainfall in 120 years says Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar vkp

Bengaluru: ‘Yelahanka has faced heavy rainfall in 120 years’, says DCM DK Shivakumar

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon