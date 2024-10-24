Bengaluru: ‘Yelahanka has faced heavy rainfall in 120 years’, says DCM DK Shivakumar

Yelahanka has faced unprecedented rainfall, prompting BBMP to take over Kendriya's Vihara Apartment for rescue efforts. While most residents have relocated, 20 families remain without necessities. The IMD forecasts a decrease in rainfall across Karnataka, with drizzle expected in Bengaluru from today.

Yelahanka has experienced unprecedented rainfall in the last 120 years, according to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. In response to the severe weather, the BBMP has temporarily taken over Kendriya's Vihara Apartment for rescue operations. Approximately 95% of the residents have cooperated with relocation efforts, but around 20 families are still refusing to leave. They are facing a dire situation without electricity, drinking water, or food, raising concerns for their safety. Shivakumar stated that he has directed officials to negotiate with these families and arrange accommodations in nearby hostels.

The Deputy Chief Minister acknowledged the abnormal rainfall and emphasized the importance of identifying areas where water is seeping in. A system for better water flow is being developed to manage the situation effectively. He noted that similar incidents are occurring in other cities, including Mumbai, and reassured residents that the government is committed to finding a lasting solution.



IMD forecasts light rainfall for Bengaluru from today

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a decrease in rainfall across Karnataka starting this evening. Following ten days of heavy rain in Kanyakumari, meteorological expert C.S. Patil indicated that the volume of rain is expected to diminish significantly after today.

Residents in Kolar, Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, and Kodagu can expect light to moderate rainfall today. The forecast also suggests that districts such as Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shimoga, and the southern hinterland will likely experience light rain from October 24 to October 30. Notably, Bengaluru is anticipated to receive moderate rainfall from October 24 to October 26.



IMD forecasts light rain from October 24, bringing relief to Bengaluru residents

