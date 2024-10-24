Bengaluru: ‘Yelahanka has faced heavy rainfall in 120 years’, says DCM DK Shivakumar

Yelahanka has faced unprecedented rainfall, prompting BBMP to take over Kendriya's Vihara Apartment for rescue efforts. While most residents have relocated, 20 families remain without necessities. The IMD forecasts a decrease in rainfall across Karnataka, with drizzle expected in Bengaluru from today.

Yelahanka has faced heavy rainfall in 120 years says Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 2:32 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 2:32 PM IST

Yelahanka has experienced unprecedented rainfall in the last 120 years, according to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. In response to the severe weather, the BBMP has temporarily taken over Kendriya's Vihara Apartment for rescue operations. Approximately 95% of the residents have cooperated with relocation efforts, but around 20 families are still refusing to leave. They are facing a dire situation without electricity, drinking water, or food, raising concerns for their safety. Shivakumar stated that he has directed officials to negotiate with these families and arrange accommodations in nearby hostels.

The Deputy Chief Minister acknowledged the abnormal rainfall and emphasized the importance of identifying areas where water is seeping in. A system for better water flow is being developed to manage the situation effectively. He noted that similar incidents are occurring in other cities, including Mumbai, and reassured residents that the government is committed to finding a lasting solution.

Bengaluru: Viral photo showing Rs 55,600 admission fee for nursery students sparks outrage

IMD forecasts light rainfall for Bengaluru from today

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a decrease in rainfall across Karnataka starting this evening. Following ten days of heavy rain in Kanyakumari, meteorological expert C.S. Patil indicated that the volume of rain is expected to diminish significantly after today.

Residents in Kolar, Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, and Kodagu can expect light to moderate rainfall today. The forecast also suggests that districts such as Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shimoga, and the southern hinterland will likely experience light rain from October 24 to October 30. Notably, Bengaluru is anticipated to receive moderate rainfall from October 24 to October 26.

IMD forecasts light rain from October 24, bringing relief to Bengaluru residents

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru Lured by 1500% returns man loses staggering Rs 6.5 crore in trading scam here's how to stay safe vkp

Bengaluru: Lured by 1500% returns, man loses staggering Rs 6.5 crore in trading scam; here's how to stay safe

Relief for Bengaluru residents as IMD issues light rainfall alert from October 24 vkp

IMD forecasts light rain from October 24, bringing relief to Bengaluru residents

Kannada development authority chairman says fear of Kannadigas themselves becoming minority in Bengaluru vkp

'Fear of Kannadigas themselves becoming minority in Bengaluru': Purushottama Bilimale

Meet CP Yogeshwar Karnataka jumping star with five party switches in twenty five years of politics vkp

Meet Congress' CP Yogeshwar: Karnataka's 'jumping star' with 5 party switches in 25 years of politics

Bengaluru rains DCM DK Shivakumar announces Rs 10000 compensation for affected residents vkp

Bengaluru rains: DCM DK Shivakumar announces Rs 10,000 compensation for affected residents

Recent Stories

Unwelcomed in New Zealand Indian immigrant's experience with racism sparks online debate; read post snt

'Unwelcomed in New Zealand': Indian immigrant's experience with racism sparks online debate; read post

Why soaking your feet in salt water is a game-changer? gcw

Why soaking your feet in salt water is a game-changer?

Nia Sharma gets trolled for her latest Instagram posts; netizens call her 'shameful, 'vulgar', 'awful' RBA

Nia Sharma gets trolled for her latest Instagram posts; netizens call her 'shameful, 'vulgar', 'awful'

US: Teen's mother blames AI girlfriend 'Daenerys Targaryen' for son's suicide, chatlogs reveal raunchy affair anr

US: Teen's mother blames AI girlfriend 'Daenerys Targaryen' for son's suicide, chatlogs reveal raunchy affair

Bengal HORROR! 7-year-old girl, abducted, raped & murdered in Jaigaon; burnt body recovered shk

Bengal HORROR! 7-year-old girl, abducted, raped & murdered in Jaigaon; burnt body recovered

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon