Diwali 2024: 5 Bollywood movies that feature the festival of light

Bollywood movies often depict Diwali as a vibrant, colorful celebration that highlights the essence of family, love, and tradition. These films beautifully blend the festival’s joyous spirit with storytelling, using the backdrop of lights, rituals, and festivities to enhance emotional and cultural connections

Diwali, the festival of lights, holds a special place in Bollywood, serving as a vibrant backdrop for many memorable films. From grand celebrations to intimate family moments, these movies encapsulate the essence of love, unity, and tradition. Here’s a look at 5 Bollywood films that beautifully feature Diwali, highlighting their unique themes and emotional depth

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

This multi-starrer 2000s film is often regarded as the OG Diwali movie. The grand, elaborate celebration sequences are extremly colourful and full of festive vigour. The film boasts of big names of the industry from Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol to then new-comers Kareena, Hrithik. It's a film that has aged well and remains extremly popular even today

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

This 30 year old movie still remains one of the best Bollywood movies which featured grand Diwali celebrations. The festive environment adds to the growing bond between Prem (Salman Khan) and Pooja (Madhuri Dixit)

Mohabbatein

Diwali is subtly featured in Mohabbatein when the students and staff of Gurukul partake in a traditional celebration. The festival becomes a backdrop to reflect on love, rebellion, and the conflict between tradition and personal happiness. The festivities highlight the contrast between the rigid rules of the institution and the free-spirited desires of the students

Taare Zameen Par

In Taare Zameen Par, Diwali is depicted as a moment of contrast in Ishaan's life. While the family celebrates, Ishaan's struggles with dyslexia are highlighted, showing his disconnect from normal life. Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary's chemistry in the film is unparalleled

Golmaal Again

In Golmaal Again, Diwali adds a spooky twist as the festival coincides with the storyline's supernatural elements. The light-filled celebration contrasts with the dark comedy and ghostly happenings that dominate the film. Diwali's joyous aura brings both humor and suspense, blending traditional festivities with the quirky, fun-filled nature of the movie. Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and their comic timings make the movie all the more memorable

