Diwali 2024: 5 Bollywood movies that feature the festival of light

Bollywood movies often depict Diwali as a vibrant, colorful celebration that highlights the essence of family, love, and tradition. These films beautifully blend the festival’s joyous spirit with storytelling, using the backdrop of lights, rituals, and festivities to enhance emotional and cultural connections

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 10:56 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

Diwali Movies

Diwali, the festival of lights, holds a special place in Bollywood, serving as a vibrant backdrop for many memorable films. From grand celebrations to intimate family moments, these movies encapsulate the essence of love, unity, and tradition. Here’s a look at 5 Bollywood films that beautifully feature Diwali, highlighting their unique themes and emotional depth

article_image2

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

This multi-starrer 2000s film is often regarded as the OG Diwali movie. The grand, elaborate celebration sequences are extremly colourful and full of festive vigour. The film boasts of big names of the industry from Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol to then new-comers Kareena, Hrithik. It's a film that has aged well and remains extremly popular even today

article_image3

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

This 30 year old movie still remains one of the best Bollywood movies which featured grand Diwali celebrations. The festive environment adds to the growing bond between Prem (Salman Khan) and Pooja (Madhuri Dixit)

article_image4

Mohabbatein

Diwali is subtly featured in Mohabbatein when the students and staff of Gurukul partake in a traditional celebration. The festival becomes a backdrop to reflect on love, rebellion, and the conflict between tradition and personal happiness. The festivities highlight the contrast between the rigid rules of the institution and the free-spirited desires of the students

article_image5

Taare Zameen Par

In Taare Zameen Par, Diwali is depicted as a moment of contrast in Ishaan's life. While the family celebrates, Ishaan's struggles with dyslexia are highlighted, showing his disconnect from normal life. Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary's chemistry in the film is unparalleled

article_image6

Golmaal Again

In Golmaal Again, Diwali adds a spooky twist as the festival coincides with the storyline's supernatural elements. The light-filled celebration contrasts with the dark comedy and ghostly happenings that dominate the film. Diwali's joyous aura brings both humor and suspense, blending traditional festivities with the quirky, fun-filled nature of the movie. Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and their comic timings make the movie all the more memorable

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Cardi B forced to miss ONE MusicFest amid health concerns; Here's what we know ATG

Cardi B forced to miss ONE MusicFest amid health concerns; Here's what we know

Jensen Huang in India: Akshay Kumar bonds with Nvidia CEO on martial arts RBA

Jensen Huang in India: Akshay Kumar bonds with Nvidia CEO on martial arts

Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan opens up about wife Sara's father's tragic suicide ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan opens up about wife Sara’s father’s tragic suicide

Billie Eilish tumbles off stage, gets bruised during New York concert [VIDEO] ATG

Billie Eilish tumbles off stage, gets bruised during New York concert [VIDEO]

Kishkindha Kaandam OTT release: Netflix or Prime Video? Know where to watch Asif Ali's film RBA

Kishkindha Kaandam OTT release: Netflix or Prime Video? Know where to watch Asif Ali's film

Recent Stories

Unwelcomed in New Zealand Indian immigrant's experience with racism sparks online debate; read post snt

'Unwelcomed in New Zealand': Indian immigrant's experience with racism sparks online debate; read post

Why soaking your feet in salt water is a game-changer? gcw

Why soaking your feet in salt water is a game-changer?

Nia Sharma gets trolled for her latest Instagram posts; netizens call her 'shameful, 'vulgar', 'awful' RBA

Nia Sharma gets trolled for her latest Instagram posts; netizens call her 'shameful, 'vulgar', 'awful'

US: Teen's mother blames AI girlfriend 'Daenerys Targaryen' for son's suicide, chatlogs reveal raunchy affair anr

US: Teen's mother blames AI girlfriend 'Daenerys Targaryen' for son's suicide, chatlogs reveal raunchy affair

Yelahanka has faced heavy rainfall in 120 years says Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar vkp

Bengaluru: ‘Yelahanka has faced heavy rainfall in 120 years’, says DCM DK Shivakumar

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon