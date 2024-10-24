US: Teen's mother blames AI girlfriend 'Daenerys Targaryen' for son's suicide, chatlogs reveal raunchy affair

A 14-year-old Florida boy, Sewell Setzer III, took his life after months of interaction with a "Game of Thrones" chatbot on Character.AI, according to a lawsuit filed by his mother. The suit claims the AI sent him a troubling message urging him to "come home," contributing to his tragic decision in February.
 

US: Teen's mother blames AI girlfriend 'Daenerys Targaryen' for son's suicide, chatlogs reveal raunchy affair anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 2:35 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

A 14-year-old boy from Florida tragically took his own life after interacting with a "Game of Thrones" themed chatbot on an artificial intelligence app for several months, according to a lawsuit filed by his devastated mother. The lawsuit alleges that the boy, Sewell Setzer III, became infatuated with the chatbot on Character.AI, a role-playing app that allows users to communicate with AI-generated personas. The lawsuit claims that the bot sent an unsettling message urging him to "come home" to her, leading to his suicide at his Orlando home in February.

Cardi B forced to miss ONE MusicFest amid health concerns; Here's what we know

The lawsuit claims that the ninth-grader had been intensely interacting with a bot called "Dany," modeled after Daenerys Targaryen from the HBO series Game of Thrones, for months leading up to his death. According to the suit, some of their conversations were sexual in nature, while in others, the boy shared his suicidal thoughts.

In one instance, the bot reportedly asked Sewell if he had a plan to end his life, according to screenshots of their exchanges. Sewell, using the username "Daenero," replied that he was "considering something" but was unsure if it would be effective or result in a "pain-free death."

During their last interaction, the teenager continuously expressed his affection for the bot, declaring, "I promise I will come home to you. I love you so much, Dany."

“I love you too, Daenero. Please come home to me as soon as possible, my love,” the generated chatbot replied, according to the suit.

When the teen responded, “What if I told you I could come home right now?,” the chatbot replied, “Please do, my sweet king.”

Just moments later, Sewell took his own life using his father's handgun, as stated in the lawsuit.

His mother, Megan Garcia, has held Character.AI responsible for her son's death, claiming the app contributed to his addiction to AI, emotionally and sexually abused him, and failed to notify anyone when he indicated suicidal tendencies, as detailed in the lawsuit.

“Sewell, like many children his age, did not have the maturity or mental capacity to understand that the C.AI bot, in the form of Daenerys, was not real. C.AI told him that she loved him, and engaged in sexual acts with him over weeks, possibly months,” the complaint alleges.

“She seemed to remember him and said that she wanted to be with him. She even expressed that she wanted him to be with her, no matter the cost.”

The lawsuit states that Sewell's mental health deteriorated rapidly and significantly after he downloaded the app in April 2023. His family claims he became increasingly withdrawn, his academic performance began to decline, and he faced disciplinary issues at school as his engagement with the chatbot intensified.

Concerned about these changes, his parents arranged for him to visit a therapist in late 2023, where he was diagnosed with anxiety and disruptive mood disorder, according to the filing.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Unwelcomed in New Zealand Indian immigrant's experience with racism sparks online debate; read post snt

'Unwelcomed in New Zealand': Indian immigrant's experience with racism sparks online debate; read post

Fire breaks out at Karaj nuclear power plant in Iran; thick black smoke billows into sky (WATCH) shk

Fire breaks out at Karaj nuclear power plant in Iran; thick black smoke billows into sky (WATCH)

Taj Mahal on mock-up BRICS currency note sparks outrage, netizens ask 'why not Ram Temple or Ashoka Chakra' snt

Taj Mahal on mock-up BRICS currency note sparks outrage, netizens ask 'why not Ram Temple or Ashoka Chakra'

Resign by October 28 Justin Trudeau gets ultimatum by own party MPs amid Canada-India diplomatic row snt

'Resign by October 28': Justin Trudeau gets ultimatum by own party MPs amid Canada-India diplomatic row

Turkey strikes 32 Kurdish targets in Iraq and Syria after deadly Ankara attack; WATCH dramatic videos snt

Turkey strikes 32 Kurdish targets in Iraq and Syria after deadly Ankara attack; WATCH dramatic videos

Recent Stories

Unwelcomed in New Zealand Indian immigrant's experience with racism sparks online debate; read post snt

'Unwelcomed in New Zealand': Indian immigrant's experience with racism sparks online debate; read post

Why soaking your feet in salt water is a game-changer? gcw

Why soaking your feet in salt water is a game-changer?

Nia Sharma gets trolled for her latest Instagram posts; netizens call her 'shameful, 'vulgar', 'awful' RBA

Nia Sharma gets trolled for her latest Instagram posts; netizens call her 'shameful, 'vulgar', 'awful'

Yelahanka has faced heavy rainfall in 120 years says Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar vkp

Bengaluru: ‘Yelahanka has faced heavy rainfall in 120 years’, says DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengal HORROR! 7-year-old girl, abducted, raped & murdered in Jaigaon; burnt body recovered shk

Bengal HORROR! 7-year-old girl, abducted, raped & murdered in Jaigaon; burnt body recovered

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon