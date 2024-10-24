Nia Sharma gets trolled for her latest Instagram posts; netizens call her 'shameful, 'vulgar', 'awful'

TV star Nia Sharma was slammed by netizens and criticised for her look at the beach in Phuket. Social media users were unhappy with her bikini and slammed her for wearing this outfit on a beach.

A popular television actress, Nia Sharma is noted for her risque fashion choices. The star is frequently mocked for displaying her endowments in provocative clothing. Despite being ridiculed, the actor stays unapologetic and uncensored, frequently discussing her body acceptance and refusing to avoid choosing ensembles that make her feel most comfortable.

The star took to Instagram to share photos and videos from her Phuket trip. Nia was harshly mocked for her choice of outfit. The star was seen visiting a party and smiling as she posed for cameras before entering the club. The actor attracted criticism for wearing provocative swimsuits. Most of her beachwear was not only figure-hugging, but it also revealed her upper body and attributes.

Netizens were displeased with her fashion choices and chastised her for daring on a beach. Nia was spotted sporting a blue bikini and enjoying a beach trip with a female friend.

This is not the first time Nia has encountered trolling; previously, she was hounded by trolls over her attire. Netizens mocked her for her wardrobe choices, calling her 'vulgar and disgraceful'. A user wrote, "Shameless, vulgar." Another said, "No dressing sense" The third one said, "Awful, disgusting fashion sense"

Nia Sharma has appeared in several episodes, including Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Naagin 4. In 2020, she won Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India. The same year, she took part in Jhlaka Dikhhla Jaa 10.

