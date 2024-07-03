Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey terms dating Pooja Bhatt 'the biggest scandal of his life'

    In yesterday's Bigg Boss OTT 3 episode, actor and contestant Ranvir Shorey made a subtle reference to his prior relationship with actress Pooja Bhatt.

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey terms dating Pooja Bhatt 'the biggest scandal of his life'
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 9:11 AM IST

    In one of the most recent episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 3, actor and contestant Ranvir Shorey made a subtle reference to his prior relationship with actress Pooja Bhatt, who was also a competitor in the previous season of Bigg Boss. Ranvir also opened up about his mother's death.

    Ranvir's mother passed away

    The actor remembered that while filming his film, 'Lakshya', in Ladakh in 2002, he received a call from home notifying him that his mother was not well. Unfortunately, he was unable to leave the set until the filming was over. Similarly, Ranvir recounted being embroiled in "the biggest scandal" of his life with an actress at the time.

    Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to be honoured at The Locarno Film Festival for his legacy in the film industry

    Ranvir and Pooja Bhatt

    Ranvir termed dating Pooja as "the biggest scandal of his life" and said, " I was unable to cope after my mother's death, my brother begged me to accompany him to the United States for a while. I took a six-month acting course in the United States and borrowed money from my brother. After returning from the United States, I started filming for 'The Great Indian Comedy Show' in 2005."

    "At the time, two of my long-shelved movies were approved for distribution and released in theaters within a week of each other, and audiences adored my work. After those films, I finally felt like my career as an actor was secure and that I had arrived," he stated.

    Ranvir Shorey's personal life

    Ranvir Shorey married actress Konkona Sen Sharma in 2010 and welcomed their son, Haroon, in 2011. However, Ranvir and Konkona also split up in 2015 and are now co-parenting their son. Ranvir made his acting debut in Shashilal Nair's 'Ek Choti Si Love Story', alongside Manisha Koirala in the lead. He last appeared in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

