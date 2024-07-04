Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and others dance their hearts out as T20 WC champions honoured in Mumbai (WATCH)

Thousands thronged Mumbai's Marine Drive on a jubilant Thursday evening as the victorious Indian T20 World Cup team paraded through the city, led by captain Rohit Sharma.

Thousands thronged Mumbai's Marine Drive on a jubilant Thursday evening as the victorious Indian T20 World Cup team paraded through the city, led by captain Rohit Sharma. The open bus parade, delayed but eagerly awaited, began at Nariman Point's NCPA and culminated at the iconic Wankhede Stadium amidst scenes of unparalleled fanfare.

For Rohit Sharma, this celebration was a poignant moment of déjà vu. From being the youngest member in MS Dhoni's 2007 squad to now leading a triumphant team, Rohit soaked in the adulation amidst chants of "Mumbaicha Raja Kaun? Rohit Sharma!" The veteran skipper reflected on the team's journey, expressing gratitude for the fans' unwavering support.

Hardik Pandya, once a polarizing figure, found redemption in the eyes of Mumbai. His pivotal role in the World Cup victory earned him organic acceptance as he proudly lifted the trophy, embraced by a city that now celebrates him as its own.

Virat Kohli, the stalwart of Indian cricket, captivated the crowds alongside Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Axar Patel, dancing to the infectious beats of Nashik Dholwalas at Wankhede. Their impromptu dance underscored the team's camaraderie and shared joy in this historic moment.

Earlier in the day, the team, fresh from Barbados, received a warm welcome in Mumbai after a breakfast meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The city's enthusiasm was palpable as fans packed Wankhede Stadium, chanting familiar refrains of 'Sachin... Sachin' and 'Mumbaicha Raja, Rohit Sharma!'

The celebrations continued late into the night, with Wankhede resonating with cheers and music, turning the stadium into a carnival of cricketing fervor. As rain and humidity failed to dampen spirits, the city united to honor its champions, symbolizing not just a cricketing triumph but a shared moment of joy for millions across the nation.

In a gesture of gratitude, the team thanked their supporters for their unwavering belief, making it clear that this victory belonged not just to them but to every Indian cricket fan who had dreamt of this moment.

