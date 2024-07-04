Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Video and photos: Thalapathy Vijay spotted at meet-and-greet event with toppers in Chennai

    Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay met the Tamil Nadu Class 10 and 12 toppers at the Ramachandra Convention Center in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, on July 3. Dressed in his signature white shirt, Vijay received a rousing welcome.

    Thalapathy Vijay has recently entered politics and met with kids who recently topped Tamil Nadu's 10th and 12th grade exams. The meet-and-greet event was divided into two halves, with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader attending the second leg on Wednesday, July 3. Vijay not only honoured the kids, but also spoke with them at the Ramachandra Convention Centre in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai. Later, he posted photos from his meeting with the students on Instagram.

    In the photos, the celebrity is seen approaching the venue with folded hands and greeting the journalists at the door. Vijay entered the stage with a bright smile on his face and waved to the crowd. In another, he is seen seated among the pupils and their parents, conversing with them and shaking hands. Thalapathy Vijay, dressed in his distinctive white shirt, was greeted enthusiastically.

    A post shared by Vijay (@actorvijay)

    The actor's admirers were overjoyed by his simple gesture for the youngsters and crowded the comment area with love and admiration. A fan wrote, “Love u Thalapathy,” while another commented, “You are the best man.”

    Popular Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul also commented on the post and wrote, “Big love for you Sir. Been a fan of ur movies for long since Gun with vidyut jamwal you always a goosebumps. God bless you Sir.”

    It is worth noting that Vijay, as part of his political campaign, is targeting first-time voters in the state to make his impression. Vijay, who has a tremendous fan base in Tamil Nadu, formed his political party in February of this year and received overwhelming support from fans and friends.

    On the work front: 
    Vijay is now in the final stages of his forthcoming film, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film is set to be released on September 5 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. According to sources, he will shortly begin production on his 69th and claimed final picture before transitioning into full-time politics.

    The film, tentatively named Thalapathy 69, would be directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. According to reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will portray the major female part.

