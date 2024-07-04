Video of the day: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli lift T20 WC trophy together during India's victory parade (WATCH)

In a moment that captured the hearts of millions, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy together, with the star batter graciously asking the Indian skipper to step forward.

In a moment that captured the hearts of millions, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy together, with the star batter graciously asking the Indian skipper to step forward. This poignant scene was the highlight of India's victory parade in Mumbai, bringing traffic to a standstill as fans thronged the streets to celebrate their cricketing heroes.

Also read: T20 WC champions' victory parade: Internet stunned as fan spotted on tree close to Team India's bus (WATCH)

It's worth noting that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from T20Is following India's historic win against South Africa by 7 runs in a thrilling T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados on Saturday.

The victory parade, which started from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point and concluded at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, began after a two-hour delay due to overwhelming crowd chaos. Rohit Sharma and his team touched down in Mumbai shortly after 5 pm, and despite the delay, the spirit of celebration was undiminished.

The parade, originally scheduled to start at 5:30 pm, kicked off around 7:30 pm. The stretch along Marine Drive was transformed into an 'Ocean of Humanity' as fans filled every inch of space to catch a glimpse of their victorious team.

Also read: Team India celebrates T20 WC 2024 triumph with jubilant open bus victory parade in Mumbai; WATCH fan frenzy

Earlier in the day, the team had a breakfast meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi before flying to Mumbai. Their Vistara flight received a grand 'Water Salute' upon arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s Terminal 2. The players were greeted by a sea of fans and media, who had been waiting for hours to welcome them.

The Wankhede Stadium, which hosted India’s last ODI World Cup triumph in 2011, was thrown open to fans who filled the stands within minutes. The gates were closed around 5 pm, but thousands of passionate supporters remained outside, hoping to join the celebration.

Despite intermittent rain and extreme humidity, the fans' enthusiasm was unflagging. The DJ kept the crowd entertained with a mix of songs, turning the event into an impromptu rain-dance party. The stadium resounded with chants of ‘Sachin… Sachin’, ‘Mumbaicha Raja, Rohit Sharma!’, and ‘India… India’.

As Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli lifted the trophy together, the crowd erupted in joy. This symbolic gesture of unity and camaraderie between the two cricketing giants was a touching reminder of their shared journey and dedication to Indian cricket. The moment, captured in countless photos and videos, will be cherished by fans for years to come.

Latest Videos