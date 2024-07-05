Zayed Khan turns 44: 7 best films of the actor

Entertainment
Zayed Khan turns 44. 'Mai Hoon Na' to 'Dus' here are 7 best films of the actor
Zayed Khan's breakthrough role as Lakshman 'Lucky' Prasad Sharma in this action-comedy film directed by Farah Khan. The story revolves around an undercover soldier
Zayed played the role of Yash Agnihotri in this psychological drama directed by Leena Yadav. The film explores the blurred lines between fiction and reality
In this action thriller directed by Anubhav Sinha, Zayed played Aditya Singh, a dedicated member of an anti-terrorist team
Zayed took on the role of Vicky Khanna in this action-drama directed by Vikram Chopra. The film is set around a group of friends who start a fight club
In this musical drama directed by Subhash Ghai, Zayed played the role of Danny, a young man dealing with family conflicts and the complexities of relationships
Zayed starred as Sam in this underwater action thriller directed by Anthony D'Souza. The film revolves around a treasure hunt in the Bahamas
In this romantic drama directed by Sahil Sangha, Zayed played the role of Jai, a man navigating the complexities of love and relationships