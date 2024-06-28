Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-386 June 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-386: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results will be declared at 3 pm on Friday (June 28).

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-386 June 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 28, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR 386: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (June 28) will announce the draw of the Nirmal NR-386 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-386 lottery took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

    Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-386 prize breakup:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TP Chandrasekharan murder case: Kannur Jail Superintendent among 3 officials suspended commute sentences of convicts anr

    TP Chandrasekharan murder case: Kannur Jail Superintendent among 3 officials suspended

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-528 June 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-528 June 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: User development fee hiked in Thiruvananthapuram Airport; Check details anr

    Kerala: User development fee hiked in Thiruvananthapuram Airport; Check details

    Kerala Rain: Holiday announced for educational institutions in 6 districts on Thursday June 27 due to heavy rainfall; Check anr

    Kerala Rain: Holiday announced for educational institutions in 6 districts today due to heavy rainfall; Check

    Kerala expected to receive heavy downpours in next three days June 26 to 29 2024; Details anr

    Kerala expected to receive heavy downpours in next three days; Details

    Recent Stories

    Kalki 2898 AD' fever on: 7 other Indian sci-fi movies you must see ATG

    'Kalki 2898 AD' fever on: 7 other Indian sci-fi movies you must see

    Paradise REVIEW Is Roshan Mathew Darshana Rajendran film worth watching Read reactions RBA

    Paradise REVIEW: Is Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran’s film worth watching? Read reactions

    Delhi NCR drenched: Heavy rains flood roads, submerge cars, and slow traffic (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi-NCR drenched: Heavy rains flood roads, submerge cars, and slow traffic (WATCH)

    Coastal Karnataka braces for hefty rainfall: Red alert issued, 7-day downpour predicted vkp

    Coastal Karnataka braces for hefty rainfall: Red alert issued, 7-day downpour predicted

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced on June 28: Check city-wise rate AJR

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced on June 28: Check city-wise rate

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon