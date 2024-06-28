Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bharti Airtel follows Jio, announces revised mobile tariffs: All you need to know

    Airtel stressed that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to exceed Rs 300 to maintain a financially healthy business model for telecom companies in India. Currently, Airtel boasts the highest mobile ARPU in the country at Rs 209 as of Q4 FY24.

    In a recent development, Bharti Airtel has announced a revision of its mobile tariffs across both prepaid and postpaid plans, effective July 3, 2024. This adjustment follows the recent Spectrum Auction 2024, where Airtel secured the highest amount of spectrum across three bands, totaling 97 MHz, valid for the next 20 years.

    With these tariff increase, Airtel aims to achieve a higher ARPU level to support substantial investments in network technology and spectrum, while also ensuring a modest return on capital.

    "We have ensured that there is a very modest price increase (less than 70p per day) on the entry-level plans to minimize the burden on budget-challenged consumers," Airtel said on Friday.

    These revised tariffs will be applicable across all circles, including Bharti Hexacom.

