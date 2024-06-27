'Kalki 2898 AD' LEAKED: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's movie out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, other Torront sites

'Kalki 2898 AD' Full Movie Leaked Online: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film by Prashanth Neel is out in HD for free download a few hours after theatrical release on June 27

Nag Ashwin-directed 'Kalki 2898 AD,' a pan-Indian epic dystopian science fiction action film, is setting unprecedented box office records on its opening day. Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, this visual spectacle has captivated audiences, who are celebrating the release of this highly anticipated movie.

Fans began their celebrations, showing immense confidence in the film's success. Theatres across various states witnessed massive turnouts, as moviegoers eagerly awaited the star-studded cast's performances.

However, despite the overwhelming enthusiasm and anticipation, 'Kalki 2898 AD' encountered a significant challenge. The film was pirated within hours of its global theatrical debut, with illegal links spreading quickly across social media and various websites. This unfortunate incident allowed many to access the movie without paying, undermining the efforts of the filmmakers and cast.

Star-Studded Cast

'Kalki 2898 AD' features an ensemble cast of some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry, including:

Amitabh Bachchan

Kamal Haasan

Deepika Padukone

Disha Patani

Shobhana

Keerthy Suresh

Vijay Deverakonda

Mrunal Thakur

Dulquer Salmaan

Synopsis

The futuristic movie is set in the desertified city of Kasi, which stands as the last city on Earth. Governed by a totalitarian elite led by Supreme Yaskin, who resides in a hovering inverted-pyramidal megastructure known as the "Complex," the city presents a dystopian society interwoven with ancient Indian Hindu mythology. Spanning from the Mahabharata era in 3102 BC to 2898 AD, the narrative centers on the arrival of Kalki, the final avatar of the Hindu deity Vishnu.

A Cinematic Experience

'Kalki 2898 AD' offers an unparalleled theatrical experience, merging science fiction with cultural mythology. The film's stunning visuals, powerful performances, and compelling narrative have struck a chord with audiences, securing its place as a landmark in Indian cinema.

Disclaimer

As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy.

