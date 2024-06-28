'Kalki 2898 AD' fever on: 7 other Indian sci-fi movies you must see

Entertainment
Watched Kalki 2898 AD? Craving for more Indian sci-fi movies? Here's a list of 7 other Indian movies you can watch
A brilliant scientist creates humanoid robot Chitti, who falls in love with scientist's girlfriend. The plot thickens as Chitti develops human-like emotions and becomes a threat
An alien named PK lands on Earth, loses his communication device. His innocent questions, childlike curiosity about human society, religion lead to a satirical and comedic journey
A video game designer creates a game where the antagonist, Ra.One, comes to life and seeks to eliminate the protagonist, G.One. Shah Rukh Khan plays a dual role
A mentally challenged young man, Rohit, befriends an extraterrestrial named Jadoo who grants him superhuman abilities. The film is a heartwarming tale of friendship and acceptance
Set in spaceship transitioning souls to afterlife, this indie sci-fi film combines Indian mythology with futuristic elements. It revolves around a lone astronaut, his assistant
Blending horror with mythology and fantasy, Tumbbad is set in the early 20th century and follows a man's obsession with a hidden treasure guarded by a mythical being
The sequel to 'Robot,' this film sees the return of Chitti to battle a new menace: a powerful entity created from mobile phone radiation