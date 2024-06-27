WATCH: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s EXPENSIVE wedding card contains gold Hindu god idols and silver temple

The video of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding card is going viral and is not to miss out!

Weeks before Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's huge Indian wedding, their opulent wedding invitation is going viral on social media. Guests for the July 12 wedding received a culturally oriented invitation card including photographs and frames of numerous Hindu gods. A video of the invitation was recently uploaded on Instagram and has gone viral since then.

The video

Paparazzo Varinder Chawla's video showed a temple-like box with a small silver temple inside. When the box was opened, Hindi chants played in the background. It appears that the box also contains some gold idols. Cards for various functions are displayed, along with event details. While one of them was the silver temple, mantras played in the background. The second one was a silver card that resembled the main gate of an ancient temple. The card, along with details, featured images of various Hindu deities, including Lord Ganesh, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, Radha-Krishna, and Goddess Durga.

About Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who had their roka ceremony in 2023, are going to marry on July 12 in Mumbai following two lavish pre-wedding parties. The first pre-wedding event was three days of festivities in Jamnagar. The second pre-wedding event took place on a cruise across Europe in June. Many celebrities attended both celebrations. During these ceremonies, singers including Katy Perry, Diljit Dosanjh, and Rihanna performed.

