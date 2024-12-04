How much water should you drink while taking medicines? Expert advice

Medicines and Water: Some people drink water when taking pills, while others swallow them dry. Here's how much water you should drink with your medication.

We commonly take medicines for fever, cold, cough, heart disease, diabetes, etc. Some drink water with pills, others swallow them dry. Is swallowing pills without water harmful?

It's crucial to drink water with pills for proper dissolution and absorption. Many are unaware of the right amount. Learn how much water to drink with your medication.

Water intake varies with pill size. Larger pills require more water. Drink at least one glass. Consult your doctor for advice.

How much water with medicines?

Not drinking water can cause digestive issues and increase the risk of ulcers. Drink adequate water with your medication.

What happens if you don't drink water with pills?

Remember:

- Warm water is best with pills for better dissolution.

- Avoid sleeping immediately after taking medication. Wait for at least half an hour.

- Eat half an hour after taking medicine. If taking medicine before food, do so at least half an hour prior.

- Never take pills with milk or juice, as it hinders dissolution.