How much water should you drink while taking medicines? Expert advice

Medicines and Water: Some people drink water when taking pills, while others swallow them dry. Here's how much water you should drink with your medication.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 2:54 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 2:54 PM IST

Water Intake with Medicines

We commonly take medicines for fever, cold, cough, heart disease, diabetes, etc. Some drink water with pills, others swallow them dry. Is swallowing pills without water harmful?

article_image2

Water Intake with Medicines

It's crucial to drink water with pills for proper dissolution and absorption. Many are unaware of the right amount. Learn how much water to drink with your medication.

article_image3

Water Intake with Medicines

How much water with medicines?

Water intake varies with pill size. Larger pills require more water. Drink at least one glass. Consult your doctor for advice.

article_image4

Water Intake with Medicines

What happens if you don't drink water with pills?

Not drinking water can cause digestive issues and increase the risk of ulcers. Drink adequate water with your medication.

 

article_image5

Water Intake with Medicines

Remember:

- Warm water is best with pills for better dissolution.

- Avoid sleeping immediately after taking medication. Wait for at least half an hour.

- Eat half an hour after taking medicine. If taking medicine before food, do so at least half an hour prior.

- Never take pills with milk or juice, as it hinders dissolution.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Opinion A lagacy for life: How body donation advances medicine after death AJR

Opinion | A legacy for life: How body donation advances medicine after death

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen RBA

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen

Diagnosed with liver cancer? 6 Coping strategies to deal with THIS sickness RBA

Diagnosed with liver cancer? 6 Coping strategies to deal with THIS sickness

Glowing skin to weight loss: Benefits of ABC juice dmn

Glowing skin to weight loss: Benefits of ABC juice

5 Signs you're hurting your mental health with self-toxicity RTM

5 Signs you're hurting your mental health with self-toxicity

Recent Stories

Who will be next BCCI Secretary? Uncertainty looms after Jay Shah's ICC elevation; top contenders emerge snt

Who will be next BCCI Secretary? Uncertainty looms after Jay Shah's ICC elevation; top contenders emerge

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: When Astrologer Venu Swamy got trolled for saying their marriage may not last beyond 2027 RBA

Naga-Sobhita wedding-When Astrologer Venu Swamy got trolled for saying their marriage may not last beyond 2027

Madhuri Dixit to Fardeen Khan: 8 stars that made comeback this year ATG

Madhuri Dixit to Fardeen Khan: 8 stars that made comeback this year

Maharashtra Govt declares December 6 as holiday to commemorate Dr Ambedkar's death anniversary snt

Maharashtra Govt declares December 6 as holiday to commemorate Dr Ambedkar's death anniversary

Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee Wedding Date Rumors: Nagarjuna finally responds; Here's what he said NTI

Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee Wedding Date Rumors: Nagarjuna finally responds; Here's what he said

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon