Delhi Ganesh, Pankaj Udhas to Rohit Bal: 5 Indian icons we lost in 2024

In 2024, India lost several iconic personalities, including actor Delhi Ganesh, designer Rohit Bal, singer Pankaj Udhas, and more, leaving a lasting impact on the entertainment and fashion industries.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 2:51 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 2:53 PM IST

The year 2024 marked the loss of several celebrated figures in India, leaving an indelible mark on their respective fields. From Delhi Ganesh’s contributions to cinema to Rohit Bal’s influence on fashion and Pankaj Udhas’s legacy in music, their absence is deeply felt.

 

article_image2

Delhi Ganesh

Delhi Ganesh, the renowned actor, passed away on November 9, 2024, at around 11 pm due to ill health. His son Mahadevan shared the heartbreaking news through an Instagram story, leaving fans and family in deep sorrow.

 

article_image3

Rohit Bal

On November 1, 2024, renowned fashion designer Rohit Bal, who is credited with elevating Indian fashion to a global level, died of a heart attack. Bal passed away at the age of 63, leaving a hole in the Indian fashion and design industry.

 

article_image4

Suhani Bhatnagar

Suhani Bhatnagar, the talented actress who played young Babita Phogat in Dangal, passed away on February 16, 2024, at the young age of 19. She succumbed to Dermatomyositis, a rare and severe inflammatory disease, leaving her loved ones in mourning.

 

article_image5

Rituraj Singh

Television actor Rituraj Singh, known for his roles in Anupamaa and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, died of a cardiac arrest on February 20, 2024. The actor, aged 59, had been battling pancreatic disease, which contributed to his untimely death.

 

article_image6

Pankaj Udhas

After a fight with cancer, the legendary Ghazal vocalist Pankaj Udhas died on February 26, 2024, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. A chapter in Indian music came to an end when his daughter, Nayaab Udhas, confirmed the news.

