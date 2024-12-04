Business

Swan Energy to UCO Bank: Top 10 stock market gainers on Dec 4, 2024

1- Swan Energy Share Price

Gain - 14% Current Price - ₹719.50

2- HEG Share Price

Gain - 12.16% Current Price - ₹561.00

3- UCO Bank Share Price

Gain - 9.21% Current Price - ₹49.23

4- Central Bank Share Price

Gain - 7.59% Current Price - ₹61.03

5- IOB Share Price

Gain - 7.40% Current Price - ₹58.48

6- Honasa Consumer Share Price

Gain - 7.26% Current Price - ₹280.70

7- Finolex Cables Share Price

Gain - 6.91% Current Price - ₹1230.95

8- Newgen Software Share Price

Gain - 6.21% Current Price - ₹1286.85

9- Alok Industries Share Price

Gain - 5.69% Current Price - ₹23.21

10- Bharat Dynamics Share Price

Gain - 5.60% Current Price - ₹1216.80

