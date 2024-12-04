Moto G45 to Realme C63: Best 5 phones under Rs 10,000 before 2024 ends

Discover the best budget smartphones under Rs 10,000 this December. From powerful processors to impressive cameras and long battery life, find the perfect phone for your needs without breaking the bank.

Looking for the perfect budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 before 2024 comes to a close? December brings a range of options packed with powerful processors, impressive cameras, and long battery life—all at affordable prices. Whether you're a gamer, a photography enthusiast, or just need a reliable phone, this list has you covered. Explore the best deals and make a smart choice without breaking the bank!

1.iQOO Z9 Lite The 6.56-inch HD+ screen of the iQOO Z9 Lite has a peak brightness of 840 nits and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The Mali G57 MC2 GPU handles graphics-intensive activities, while the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which is built on the 6nm technology, powers the phone. It supports up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Through the microSD card slot, the storage may be expanded to 1TB. Two years of Android upgrades and three years of security patches are guaranteed for the phone, which runs Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. In addition, the Z9 Lite 5G has a 3.5 mm headphone port, an IP 64 rating for water and splash protection, and a fingerprint scanner that is positioned on the side. A 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera are located on the front and rear of the camera, respectively. Additionally, there is an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

2. Moto G45 The Moto G45 5G has a 6.45-inch HD+ screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and has a maximum brightness of 500 nits. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 CPU, which uses a 6nm technology, and an Adreno 619 GPU for demanding visual workloads power the device's internal components. It can accommodate up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded to 1TB using a microSD card slot, and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. A 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W rapid charging powers the Moto G45 5G. It comes with Motorola's UX overlay on top of Android 14. With this smartphone, Motorola has promised three years of security fixes and one year of OS upgrades.

3. Infinix Hot 50 The 6.7-inch HD+ LCD screen of the Infinix Hot 50 5G has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor powers it. The phone's optical features include a depth sensor with dual LED flash and a 48MP Sony IMX582 main sensor. Additionally, there is an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens for video calls and selfies. A 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 18W rapid charging is included with the Hot 50 5G. It is powered by XOS 14.5, an operating system derived from Android 14. Additionally, it has a wet touch resistance function and an IP54 classification for dust and splash protection.

4. Realme C63 The 6.67-inch HD+ screen (1604 x 720 pixels) of the Realme C63 has a peak brightness of 625 nits, a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz, and a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. For tackling graphics-intensive activities, it is equipped with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and an Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm CPU. Up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM are included with the Realme C63. The microSD card slot allows for up to 2TB of additional capacity.



The Realme C63 has a 5000mAh (normal) battery that can be charged quickly at 10W. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer promises two years of OS upgrades for its Android 14 operating system, which is built on top of Realme UI 5.0.

5. Tecno Pop 9 Although the precise display size has not been disclosed, the Tecno Pop 9 5G offers a 120Hz refresh rate LCD screen and supports dual SIM (Nano+Nano). The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage form the device's core. The 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor with an LED flash on the back will be appreciated by photographers. There is an 8-megapixel front camera for taking selfies. Dolby Atmos-enabled twin speakers improve audio quality. The Tecno Pop 9 5G has a powerful 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging capabilities. The smartphone is positioned as the first 5G smartphone in this price range to offer NFC, has an IP54 grade for dust and water resistance, and an infrared (IR) transmitter.





