Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jasmin gets highest nomination votes from housemates

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6, Ansiba, Rishi, Nora, Sreethu, Yamuna, Gabri, Jasmin, and Apsara were nominated for this week's eviction. Apsara was nominated through the direct vote of the Power Team.

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jasmin gets highest nomination votes from housemates rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    The nomination is a process that viewers and contestants look forward to see in the Bigg Boss season. In the latest episode of Malayalam Bigg Boss Season 6, an open nomination took place for the contestants. All the contestants except the power team and Jaanmoni, the captain, were eligible for the nomination.

    Meanwhile, 8 contestants were nominated for the eviction process. Ansiba, Rishi, Nora, Sreethu, Yamuna, Gabri, Jasmin, and Apsara were nominated. Apsara was nominated through the direct vote of the Power Team.

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jasmin Jaffer ends friendship with Gabri; Here's why

    Meanwhile, the second power team has been declared on Sunday. Jinto, Resmin and Arjun were selected as the power team members. Jaanmoni Das was crowned as the new captain of the house this week on Saturday.

    The last week's eviction was canceled due to the eviction of Rocky and Sijo. However, Sijo will rejoin the Bigg Boss house after completing the treatment. As of now, four contestants have been eliminated from Bigg Boss Season 6, including Suresh, Ratheesh, Rocky and Nishana.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 10:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jasmin Jaffer ends friendship with Gabri; Here's why RKN

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jasmin Jaffer ends friendship with Gabri; Here's why

    Did Salman Khan do bartending at Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor's wedding? RKK

    Did Salman Khan do bartending at Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor's wedding?

    Is Thalapathy Vijay's Chennai house a copy of Tom Cruise's Beach Home? Read details RBA

    Is Thalapathy Vijay's Chennai house a copy of Tom Cruise's beach home? Read details

    Sexy Video: Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her BOLD pole dance skills in THESE viral clips; WATCH RBA

    Sexy Video: Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her BOLD pole dance skills in THESE viral clips; WATCH

    April Fool: Ajay Devgn confesses one of his pranks led to a co-star's wife to almost commit suicide RKK

    April Fool: Ajay Devgn confesses one of his pranks led to a co-star’s wife to almost commit suicide

    Recent Stories

    Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi claims BJP offered safe passage amid ED threats; AAP leader reveals pressure tactics AJR

    BREAKING: Atishi claims BJP offered safe passage amid ED threats; AAP leader reveals pressure tactics

    SRK's Mannat to Ranbir's Vastu: How much do celebrities' houses cost? RKK

    SRK's Mannat to Ranbir's Vastu: How much do celebrities' houses cost?

    Indian crew on ship that hit Francis Scott Key Bridge to stay on board till probe ends; check details AJR

    Indian crew on ship that hit Francis Scott Key Bridge to stay on board till probe ends; check details

    Stop using *401# code for activating call forwarding from April 15, DoT tells telecom companies

    Stop using *401# code for activating call forwarding from April 15, DoT tells telecom companies

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jasmin Jaffer ends friendship with Gabri; Here's why RKN

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jasmin Jaffer ends friendship with Gabri; Here's why

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon