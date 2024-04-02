Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jasmin Jaffer ends friendship with Gabri; Here's why

    The Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 house witnessed yet another set of dramatic scenes as Jasmin Jaffar opted to end her friendship with Gabri Jose and decided to play the game individually.

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jasmin Jaffer ends friendship with Gabri; Here's why RKN
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 9:47 AM IST

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6, tensions rise as Jasmin Jaffer decides to end her friendship with Gabri and play the game independently. During the live feed on Disney+ Hotstar, Jasmin announced her decision to split from Gabri.

    When Mohanlal asked a Tunnel Team member to join the power team, Jasmin requested to split her from Gabri. However, Gabri said that he was not interested in Jasmin going to the power room. Due to this, there was little discomfort with both of them.

    However, later Jasmin expressed her regret over the situation. Gabri later expressed his deep affection for Jasmine and his reluctance to involve others in their relationship dynamics. Earlier, Jasmin clarified that she shares a deep bond of friendship with Gabri as there is no romantic involvement between them. 

    Arjun, Jinto, Sharanya, Sreethu, and Rishi were watching and listening to all this. Meanwhile, Jinto said that Jasmine has started playing individually. 

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 9:47 AM IST
