Rhiya Ahir, who gained viral fame during the CJP protests, has responded to criticism regarding her potential Bigg Boss 20 entry. She clarified on Instagram that she is not an activist and that her participation in the protest was not a calculated move for reality TV fame, while inviting respectful questions about her role in the show.

Actress and entrepreneur Rhiya Ahir has publicly addressed criticism surrounding her potential entry into Bigg Boss 20, asserting that she is not an activist and that her viral protest moment was not a calculated move for reality television fame. Ahir's comments come as viewers vote on her inclusion in the upcoming season of the popular reality show.

Ahir gained widespread attention after a video of her stopping a police van during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests against the NEET exam leak went viral. Her prominence from the protest led to speculation that her actions were intended to boost her public profile for opportunities such as Bigg Boss.

Addressing the 'Activist' Label

On August 26, 2026, Ahir, posting from her verified Instagram account @rhiyaahir, took to Instagram to welcome respectful questions regarding her involvement with Bigg Boss, a show produced by Endemol Shine India for Colors TV and JioCinema. Her post, which directly engaged with the show's ecosystem by tagging accounts such as @biggbosscolors.tv, @jiohotstarreality, @endemolshineind, @colorstv, and @jiohotstar, specifically addressed the label of 'activist'. While sharing a comment from a follower that she felt accurately reflected her perspective, Ahir then directly clarified her stance, stating unequivocally that being an activist is 'not her profession or job'. She reiterated that she participated in one protest, which gained viral attention, but emphasized that people should not expect activism to be her career path.

Ahir, 27, further explained her position, humorously noting her need to earn a living with the Hindi phrase, "Paapi Pet Ko Bhi Paalna Hai," (I have to earn a living too). She highlighted her 13 years of experience as a theatre actor and her work as a model and entrepreneur, running a handcrafted apparel label called Rhiyasat. She reiterated that she earned no money from the viral protest video.

Bigg Boss 20 Entry Via Fan Vote

The makers of Bigg Boss 20 have introduced a 'Fans Ka Faisla' (Fans' decision) campaign, allowing the audience to vote between Rhiya Ahir and another contender, Love Gill, for a confirmed spot in the house. This voting process is currently underway on the JioHotstar app, with the results expected to be announced during the show's grand premiere on September 6, 2026.

The fan-driven selection echoes a similar concept from Bigg Boss 19, where viewers chose between two contestants. The individual securing the most votes will become a confirmed housemate on the Salman Khan-hosted reality series.