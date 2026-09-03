Popular YouTuber Nitish Rajput, known for his research-driven videos on socio-political topics, is reportedly set to enter Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 20. The speculated entry has generated considerable buzz among fans and media, marking a significant shift from his usual content creation to the unscripted world of reality television.

Will YouTuber Nitish Rajput trade deep dives for drama? Reports say the analytical content creator will reportedly enter Salman Khan's much-awaited reality show, Bigg Boss 20. This move is a big shift for Rajput; his digital platform usually dissects politics, history, governance, and social issues. September 6, 2026 — that's the rumoured premiere date for the twentieth season of this popular reality TV show. Rajput's potential entry generated much excitement. Fans and critics alike wonder: How will his research-driven style survive the unscripted chaos of Bigg Boss?

Who Is Nitish Rajput?

Born October 4, 1989, in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Rajput holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. 2020 — that's when he launched his YouTube channel during the COVID-19 lockdown. He quickly amassed a huge following. His videos are detailed, accessible. Today, his channel has over 8 million subscribers.

His content stands out. He breaks down complex subjects: the Indian education system, public psychology, career pressure, current affairs. Rajput does it calmly, conversationally, logically. This approach connected with students and young professionals across India.

Controversies and Public Profile

Rajput has faced controversies. February 2026 — Eduquity Technologies Pvt. Ltd. filed a ₹2.5 crore defamation suit against him. This happened in the Delhi High Court. The company said a video he uploaded, questioning the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination system, had misleading information. Rajput, however, insisted his claims came from publicly available documents and RTI replies.Before this, in May 2025, Pakistan's government blocked his YouTube channel. The reason? Content on Balochistan during an India-Pakistan conflict.

Impact on Bigg Boss 20

Rajput's possible entry into Bigg Boss 20 will bring a new dynamic to the house. His analytical mind and strong opinions could spark discussions — even clashes — with other contestants. Fans want to see how his research-driven content creation experience adapts to reality television's challenges. What about its interpersonal drama?

The full contestant list for Bigg Boss 20 has not been officially confirmed. But Rajput's name joins other rumoured participants. These include Mary Kom, Amrapali Dubey, Khushi Dubey, and Kanika Mann. The grand premiere event will unveil the official lineup.