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Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan To Charge A Whopping Rs 120 Crore To Host This Season? Here’s What We Know
The countdown for Bigg Boss Season 20 has officially begun! And with it, the big question on everyone's mind is how much Salman Khan is charging. Social media is buzzing with numbers, and reports suggest his fee for the season is a huge amount.
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Image Credit : social media
Salman Khan is back for Bigg Boss!
India's biggest reality show, 'Bigg Boss', is all set to return with its 20th season. Like every year, Bollywood's 'Dabangg' star Salman Khan will be hosting the show. But even before the show starts, his massive salary has become the talk of the town on social media.
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How much is Salman's fee?
Reports suggest Salman Khan has locked a deal for around ₹120 crore for the entire season. In the initial seasons, like Season 4, he used to charge ₹2.5 crore per episode. His fee has gone up with every season. There were even rumours that his fee for Bigg Boss 18 had touched ₹250 crore. Now, for Season 20, the ₹120 crore figure is doing the rounds. However, there's no official confirmation yet.
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Image Credit : jiohotstarreality instagram
What do the producers say?
When producer Rishi Negi was asked about Salman's fee, he stated that contracts with actors are a private matter. He said they cannot disclose such details. This means the ₹120 crore figure is just an estimate for now.
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Image Credit : jiohotstarreality instagram
Who are the contestants this time?
The grand premiere of Bigg Boss Season 20 will take place on September 6, 2026. The show will stream on Jio Hotstar at 9 PM and will be broadcast on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. The list of probable contestants includes big names like Karan Wahi, Mahhi Vij, Jannat Zubair, Geeta Basra, Mr. Faisu, Mary Kom, and Showik Chakraborty. But for the final list, viewers will have to wait until September 6.
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