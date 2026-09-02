2 4 Image Credit : instagram

How much is Salman's fee?

Reports suggest Salman Khan has locked a deal for around ₹120 crore for the entire season. In the initial seasons, like Season 4, he used to charge ₹2.5 crore per episode. His fee has gone up with every season. There were even rumours that his fee for Bigg Boss 18 had touched ₹250 crore. Now, for Season 20, the ₹120 crore figure is doing the rounds. However, there's no official confirmation yet.