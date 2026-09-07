The Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2026 have officially wrapped up, with the second and final night of the ceremony celebrating some of the biggest achievements in television across a wide range of categories. Spider-Man Noir emerged as one of the biggest winners of the night

The 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards Creative Arts ceremonies were held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Night 2 took place on Sunday, September 6, 2026, which fell in the early hours of September 7 for viewers in India.

The ceremony was hosted by Noah Wyle, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Daveed Diggs. Several actors, filmmakers, television personalities and creative teams were recognised during the evening.

Creative Arts Emmys 2026 Night 2: Spider-Man Noir Leads The Winners

Spider-Man Noir had a particularly successful night, winning multiple awards across technical categories.

The series won Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour), Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming, Outstanding Main Title Design and Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode.

The night also brought major victories for DTF St. Louis. Linda Cardellini won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, while David Harbour took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in the same category.

When Are The Primetime Emmy Awards 2026?

With the two Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies now concluded, attention will now shift to the main Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, September 14, 2026. Due to the time difference between Los Angeles and India, viewers in India will be able to watch the ceremony in the early hours of Tuesday, September 15.

The main ceremony will feature the biggest acting, comedy, drama and programme categories, with television's biggest stars competing for the night's top honours.

Creative Arts Emmys 2026: Key Highlights

Spider-Man Noir was one of the biggest winners of Creative Arts Emmys Night 2, taking home five awards across technical and creative categories.

The Pitt, DTF St. Louis, The Traitors and My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay also secured notable victories during the ceremony.

With the Creative Arts categories now decided, all eyes are on the main Primetime Emmy Awards, where the winners of the biggest television honours will be announced on September 14.