Mariska Hargitay won two Emmys for her directorial debut, 'My Mom Jayne,' a documentary about her mother Jayne Mansfield. She won for Outstanding Documentary and Directing at the 78th Creative Arts Emmys. The film premiered at Cannes and Tribeca.

Actor and filmmaker Mariska Hargitay won two Emmy Awards for her documentary 'My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay' at the 78th Creative Arts Emmys, earning honours for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, according to People.

The awards recognise Hargitay's feature-film directorial debut, which explores the life and career of her mother, Hollywood icon Jayne Mansfield. The documentary, now streaming on HBO Max, features never-before-seen photographs and home videos of Mansfield. 'My Mom Jayne' premiered in June 2025 at the Cannes Film Festival and the Tribeca Festival.

Hargitay Reflects on 'Indescribable Gift'

Accepting her awards, Hargitay reflected on the experience of discovering her mother through the process of telling her story. "My hero and friend Gloria Steinem recently said ... 'Please tell your own story. The most important thing that we can do for each other is to know each other through stories.' I got to know my mother through telling this story, and it is a gift that is indescribable," Hargitay said, according to People.

"It was such an extraordinary gift to tell this story and to tell it with experts. And I learned so much in the process, and I got to know my mother, as I said. And so I just invite you all to tell your stories," she added.

Hargitay also thanked her family and filmmaking team, saying, "And I want to thank my amazing husband, who provided the space for me to do it all, and my children. So thank you all so much. This is for you, Mom. I'm deeply honoured to be in this category with all the unbelievable filmmakers."

Following the announcement of the Emmy nominations, Hargitay described the recognition as a moment in which she was "thrilled and deeply moved". "It's an emotional moment, because what feels most natural to say is 'On behalf of my mom and myself, thank you.' I'm profoundly grateful to have this moment with her," she said.

She also expressed gratitude to her producer Trish Adlesic, nominated cinematographer Tony Hardmon and the rest of the team behind the film. "My gratitude also extends to my producer, the truly formidable Trish Adlesic, our nominated cinematographer, Tony Hardmon, and the rest of my extraordinary team who shepherded this film into reality," Hargitay said, according to People.

Hargitay is also set to host the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards live on Monday, September 14. She previously won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2006 for her role in 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit', according to People.

Other Nominated Documentaries

The other nominees in the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special category included 'John Candy: I Like Me', 'Marty, Life Is Short', 'Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!' and 'Ocean with David Attenborough'.

'John Candy: I Like Me' premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025 before arriving on Prime Video the following month. The documentary features never-before-seen home videos, family access and recollections from collaborators, with appearances from Bill Murray, Steve Martin, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Aykroyd, Tom Hanks, Martin Short and Mel Brooks. It was produced by Ryan Reynolds and directed by Colin Hanks.

'Marty, Life Is Short' explores the life and career of comedy icon Martin Short. Directed by Oscar nominee Lawrence Kasdan and produced by Imagine Documentaries, the film arrived on Netflix in May and features Eugene Levy, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, John Mulaney and Catherine O'Hara.

'Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!' chronicles the life of EGOT recipient Mel Brooks. Co-directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, the two-part special premiered on HBO Max in January. Apatow previously described Brooks as "the greatest of all time" and "the Rosetta Stone of comedy", while Bonfiglio called him a "national treasure". "We need wisdom from people like Mel who've lived so much," Bonfiglio said.

'Ocean with David Attenborough', created with National Geographic, focuses on the world's oceans and marine life. The nomination marked Attenborough's 14th Emmy nomination since his first in 1985. He has won three Emmys during his career.

"My lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery. Over the last hundred years, scientists and explorers have revealed remarkable new species, epic migrations and dazzling, complex ecosystems beyond anything I could have imagined as a young man," Attenborough said in a statement about the documentary. "In this film, we share some of those wonderful discoveries, uncover why our ocean is in such poor health and, perhaps most importantly, show how it can be restored to health," he added, according to People.

The 78th Creative Arts Emmy Awards were held on September 5 and 6 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on NBC and Peacock on September 14, with Hargitay serving as host.