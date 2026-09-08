Bigg Boss 20 has already witnessed its first major clash, with Mahi Vij locking horns with Aman Gandhi over luggage and household chores. Her comments on tea-making also sparked reactions from fellow contestants and viewers.

Drama has already entered the Bigg Boss 20 house, with Mahi Vij finding herself at the centre of heated exchanges with several contestants. The first promo after the grand premiere gives a glimpse of tensions building over everyday household responsibilities.

Bigg Boss 20: Mahi Vij and Aman Gandhi clash over luggage

The trouble begins when Mahi Vij asks Aman Gandhi to help with her luggage. Aman agrees but asks her to say “please” before he helps. Mahi appears to tease him over the request.

Panchayat actor Asif Khan then steps in and helps Mahi without asking for anything in return. Mahi uses the moment to mock Aman’s insistence on hearing “please” before walking away.

Mahi Vij’s tea comment sparks another argument

The disagreement soon shifts to kitchen duties. Mahi asks Isha Rikhi whether she knows how to make strong tea and then tells her, “You’re a girl, right? You must know how to make tea.”

Isha immediately questions the remark, asking what being a girl has to do with knowing how to make tea. The exchange adds another layer to the growing tension, with viewers also reacting to Mahi’s comment online.

Arishfa Khan also voices her frustration

Mahi’s approach to household chores appears to have rubbed more than one contestant the wrong way. Arishfa Khan complains that Mahi keeps giving her orders, while Isha tells other housemates that Mahi has repeatedly asked her to make tea and handle other chores.

With disagreements surfacing right at the beginning of the season, Mahi’s direct approach could become one of the major talking points inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.