Sports

IND VS AUS, 3rd Test: What is Follow-on in test cricket? Read HERE

The 3rd Test between India and Australia sees India striving to avoid a follow-on after a top-order collapse. India needs 23 more runs to avoid a follow-on

Image credits: Instagram

The Follow-On Concept

The follow-on in cricket is tactic allowing team with significant lead to force their opponents to bat again immediately after first innings, aiming to secure a quicker result

Image credits: Twitter/BCCI

Conditions for Enforcing Follow-On

To enforce a follow-on, the leading team must hold a minimum lead. For Tests, this lead is 200 runs. Shorter matches require smaller leads, adjusted for weather disruptions

Image credits: Twitter/BCCI

India's Current Position in Brisbane

India, struggling after top-order collapse, needs at least 23 runs to avoid follow-on. Rain interruptions have provided some relief, allowing India to build partnerships on Day 4

Image credits: Twitter/BCCI

Australia’s Possible Strategy

Given rain-disrupted sessions, limited time left, Australia may avoid enforcing follow-on, choose to bat for a session instead, setting challenging target for India on final day

Image credits: Instagram

Historical Context of Follow-Ons

India last faced a follow-on in 2011, losing to England at The Oval. However, in 2001, Australia enforced a follow-on against India, which led to India’s historic victory at Eden

Image credits: Twitter/BCCI

Benefits and Risks of Follow-On

While enforcing a follow-on increases chance of a result by pressuring opponents, it also risks bowler fatigue, losing valuable time, especially in rain-affected matches

Image credits: Twitter/BCCI

Sara Tendulkar in Australia: Spotted at Gabba for Brisbane test

5 Indian cricket players set to shine after Rohit, Virat's retirement

Virat Kohli's son Akaay's name creates unique record; Check HERE

IPL 2025: Top 5 T20I batsmen to watch out for