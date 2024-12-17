IND VS AUS, 3rd Test: What is Follow-on in test cricket? Read HERE

Sports
The 3rd Test between India and Australia sees India striving to avoid a follow-on after a top-order collapse. India needs 23 more runs to avoid a follow-on
The follow-on in cricket is tactic allowing team with significant lead to force their opponents to bat again immediately after first innings, aiming to secure a quicker result
To enforce a follow-on, the leading team must hold a minimum lead. For Tests, this lead is 200 runs. Shorter matches require smaller leads, adjusted for weather disruptions
India, struggling after top-order collapse, needs at least 23 runs to avoid follow-on. Rain interruptions have provided some relief, allowing India to build partnerships on Day 4
Given rain-disrupted sessions, limited time left, Australia may avoid enforcing follow-on, choose to bat for a session instead, setting challenging target for India on final day
India last faced a follow-on in 2011, losing to England at The Oval. However, in 2001, Australia enforced a follow-on against India, which led to India’s historic victory at Eden
While enforcing a follow-on increases chance of a result by pressuring opponents, it also risks bowler fatigue, losing valuable time, especially in rain-affected matches
