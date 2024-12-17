AMC Entertainment Stock Dips to 2-Month Low, Sparks Retail Chatter

Recently, AMC said it plans to conduct another stock sale of 50 million shares through Goldman Sachs, with plans to use the proceeds to pay down debt and upgrade locations.

Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 1:02 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 1:02 PM IST

Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings stock ($AMC) stock dipped to a nearly two-month low on Monday, sparking retail chatter on Stocktwits.

The stock was down 2.8% on Monday evening, closing at $4.06 followed by a slight uptick of 0.25% in the after-hours trading session.

Retail sentiment on AMC has dipped to ‘extremely bearish’ on Stocktwits from ‘bearish’ a day ago. While message volumes on the stock jumped to ‘high’ zone with a 824% jump indicating increased retail attention on the stock.

Screenshot 2024-12-17 at 9.41.19 AM.png AMC sentiment meter and message volumes on Dec 16 as of 10:15 pm ET

Amid the broader bearish mood, there were several bullish users, with one user suggesting if AMC’s future should just be limited to movies.  

AMC last reported quarterly earnings in November, clocking $0.04 in earnings per share, beating analyst consensus estimates of $0.07.

Separately, poll on Stocktwits on meme stocks revealed a majority of users think retail hype is on its way back.

Screenshot 2024-12-17 at 10.29.25 AM.png

AMC stock is down 33% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

