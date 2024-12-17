When Samantha Ruth Prabhu received farmhouse gift from THIS Tollywood producer; Here’s why

A prominent producer has reportedly gifted actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu a farmhouse. This intriguing news has surfaced recently and is trending in film circles.

Producer Gifts Samantha a Farmhouse

Actress Samantha has faced several trials. She was deeply affected by her divorce from Naga Chaitanya and her battle with myositis. She is slowly recovering and returning to cinema. Recently, she faced another shock with the sudden passing of her father.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

These ongoing challenges have deeply impacted Samantha. In the midst of this, intriguing news has surfaced about a prominent producer allegedly gifting her a farmhouse, reportedly intended for his son.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas

Samantha starred alongside Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in his debut film, Alludu Seenu. At the time, she was a leading actress, working with top superstars. The film was produced by Bellamkonda Suresh, a prominent Tollywood producer.

Actress Samantha

Suresh produced Alludu Seenu to launch his son, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and brought in big names to ensure its success. Although the film received mixed reviews, Suresh claimed it was profitable.

Producer Bellamkonda Suresh

During the filming of Alludu Seenu, Samantha reportedly faced a skin issue and needed financial assistance. Suresh provided her with ₹25 lakhs, which was later adjusted against her salary. After the film's perceived success, he gifted her a farmhouse, a gesture he recently confirmed in an interview.

