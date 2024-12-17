When Samantha Ruth Prabhu received farmhouse gift from THIS Tollywood producer; Here’s why

A prominent producer has reportedly gifted actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu a farmhouse. This intriguing news has surfaced recently and is trending in film circles.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 1:03 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

Producer Gifts Samantha a Farmhouse

Actress Samantha has faced several trials. She was deeply affected by her divorce from Naga Chaitanya and her battle with myositis. She is slowly recovering and returning to cinema. Recently, she faced another shock with the sudden passing of her father.

article_image2

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

These ongoing challenges have deeply impacted Samantha. In the midst of this, intriguing news has surfaced about a prominent producer allegedly gifting her a farmhouse, reportedly intended for his son.

article_image3

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas

Samantha starred alongside Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in his debut film, Alludu Seenu. At the time, she was a leading actress, working with top superstars. The film was produced by Bellamkonda Suresh, a prominent Tollywood producer.

article_image4

Actress Samantha

Suresh produced Alludu Seenu to launch his son, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and brought in big names to ensure its success. Although the film received mixed reviews, Suresh claimed it was profitable.

article_image5

Producer Bellamkonda Suresh

During the filming of Alludu Seenu, Samantha reportedly faced a skin issue and needed financial assistance. Suresh provided her with ₹25 lakhs, which was later adjusted against her salary. After the film's perceived success, he gifted her a farmhouse, a gesture he recently confirmed in an interview.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

They do not have guidance: Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood 'orphaned' as Kapoor family visits PM Modi RBA

'They do not have guidance': Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood 'orphaned' as Kapoor family visits PM Modi

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra pushes Rajat Dalal into pool, escalating tensions in the house [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra pushes Rajat Dalal into pool, escalating tensions in the house [WATCH]

PHOTOS Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy pre-Christmas celebration with daughter Malti Marie RBA

PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy pre-Christmas celebration with daughter Malti Marie

Trisha's PHOTO with Atlee and Kalyani Priyadarshan goes viral from Keerthy Suresh's wedding NTI

Trisha’s PHOTO with Atlee and Kalyani Priyadarshan goes viral from Keerthy Suresh’s wedding

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena confronts Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra after his wife's wake-up call [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena confronts Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra after his wife’s wake-up call [WATCH]

Recent Stories

AMC Entertainment Stock Dips to 2-Month Low, Sparks Retail Chatter

AMC Entertainment Stock Dips to 2-Month Low, Sparks Retail Chatter

Algorhythm Holdings Retail Chatter Soars Following $9.5M Public Offering

Algorhythm Holdings Retail Chatter Soars Following $9.5M Public Offering

Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore serial blasts mastermind SA Basha dies at 84; police to deploy forces ahead of funeral dmn

Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore serial blasts mastermind SA Basha dies at 84; police to deploy forces ahead of funeral

IND VS AUS, 3rd Test: What is Follow-on in test cricket? Read HERE ATG

IND VS AUS, 3rd Test: What is Follow-on in test cricket? Read HERE

Piramal Pharma to Quess Corp: Top 10 gaining stocks amid market decline NTI

Piramal Pharma to Quess Corp: Top 10 gaining stocks amid market dip

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon