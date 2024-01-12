Bigg Boss 17 update: 'You are a hell', says Mannara Chopra to Isha Malviya; Read on

In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, family members enter, bringing warmth, but tension rises as Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya clash over alleged distortion of Munawar Faruqui's words about Ayesha Khan

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, the atmosphere inside the house became charged as family members of the contestants made a special appearance. While this brought heartwarming moments for many, it also set the stage for a heated argument between Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya.

The clash unfolded in a room where Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Vicky Jain were seated. The discussion revolved around Munawar Faruqui's statements concerning Ayesha Khan. Isha alleged that Mannara had distorted Munawar's words to portray a different narrative, more favorable to her. Isha remarked, "I thought that you said those words to clear your way."

Mannara responded with a raised voice, demanding clarification on Isha's accusation. A verbal altercation ensued, prompting Mannara to approach Ayesha Khan to understand the situation. According to Ayesha, Mannara had claimed that Munawar expressed dislike towards her, but it wasn't his exact statement. Mannara defended herself, stating, "Yes, because I felt that way."

The disagreement intensified between Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya, with Mannara explaining that she wanted Ayesha to hear Munawar's words directly. Isha, however, maintained her belief that Mannara manipulated the words based on her emotions. Frustrated, Mannara, while discussing the matter with Vicky Jain, asserted, "I don't have 'love wala' feeling for Munawar Faruqui, today, tomorrow, forever."

Isha countered, stating, "Things don't get clear by shouting or crying." The argument reached a boiling point as Mannara, losing her temper, exclaimed, "You are hell. Your thinking is hell." The tension escalated further when Munawar Faruqui intervened to address the issue with Mannara.