Kerala: 24-year-old nurse, who contracted Nipah virus from patient, in coma since 8 months

Tito Thomas, a nurse from Kozhikode, Kerala, contracted the Nipah virus while treating a patient in August 2023. Despite recovering from the initial infection, he later developed Nipah Encephalitis, a condition where the virus affects the brain.

Kozhikode: Kerala will not forget Lini, the healthcare worker who lost her life in the fight against the Nipah virus. Another healthcare worker from Kozhikode, Tito Thomas, is living as a living witness, unable to move his body after being affected by Nipah. For eight months, he has been unable to recognize even his mother, open his eyes, or drink a sip of water on his own. Before he could start living again, the 24-year-old was completely paralysed. Tito, a native of Mangalore and a nurse at Kozhikode Iqraa Hospital has been bedridden for months due to brain fever after contracting the Nipah virus.

In August 2023, Tito, a nurse, treated a patient from Maruthongara who came to the hospital with a severe fever and later died. Nipah was confirmed only after the patient's death, and subsequently, Tito also tested positive for Nipah. After recovering from the disease, Tito returned to work but soon experienced severe neck and head pain. Despite seeking treatment, Tito became unconscious.

The doctors diagnosed him with Nipah Encephalitis, a condition where the virus affects the brain, and said there was no hope for improvement in his health condition. However, his mother and brother continued to care for him, holding onto hope.

A tube is inserted in his stomach to feed him, and another tube is inserted in his throat to help him breathe. The hospital management has already spent around Rs 40 lakhs for his treatment. To bring Tito back to a normal life, specialized treatment is required, and he needs to be shifted to another hospital. For this, government and public support is needed.

