    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar re-enters house in style; Salman Khan schools Samarth Jurel (VIDEO)

    Abhishek Kumar's name is often in the news for hitting Bigg Boss 17 participant Samarth Jurel on national television. Learn more about Abhishek Kumar's return to the Bigg Boss house.

    Abhishek Kumar, a Bigg Boss 17 contestant, is the most talked about. Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar entered the programme on day one and have been feuding ever since. However, when Samarth Jurel joined the programme, the chemistry between the two changed drastically. Abhishek Kumar just breached Bigg Boss' most important rule during a significant dispute. Samarth Jurel also got in between Abhishek and Isha and began poking the latter. 

    The situation became so heated that Abhishek Kumar lost his cool and smacked Samarth hard in response to his conduct. He got evicted as a result of this.

    However, in a big twist to the programme, during the Weekend ka Vaar ka episode, Salman Khan chastises Samarth Jurel for instigating Abhishek to such an extent and also criticises everyone for failing to stop it. A video of Salman Khan welcoming Abhishek back to the Bigg Boss house in style has gone popular on social media. 

    Fans couldn't stay calm after Abhishek returned. One user wrote, "Bhai yeh banda jeet bhi sakta show ab". Another user wrote, "Bhai ne hero bhi bana diya aur us hero ke liye seeti bhi bajai". "Exactly janta ke dil ki baat boli hai", wrote the third user.

    Despite raising his hand, some TV and film personalities have favoured Abhishek as the action took place after much poking and emotional abuse by his former Isha Malviya and his new lover, Samarth. Ankit Gupta, last season's competitor and famous Udariyaan actor, too rushed to Instagram stories to criticise Isha for poking Abhishek. 

