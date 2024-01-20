Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'He gives zero emotional support'; Ankita Lokhande complains against husband Vicky Jain

    Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship strains over Mannara Chopra. Ankita expresses emotional neglect, Vicky suggests announcing divorce on the show. Tensions escalate, revealing the couple's challenges in the Bigg Boss house

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'He gives zero emotional support'; Ankita Lokhande complains against husband Vicky Jain ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 20, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, tension between celebrity couple Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande escalated as they revisited the topic of divorce during a heated argument. The disagreement centered around Mannara Chopra, leading to a confrontational exchange between the two.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    The episode began with contestants preparing for a special night. While getting ready in the Dil room, Mannara Chopra sought Vicky's opinion on her outfit, prompting Ankita and Isha Malviya to discuss the situation, suggesting Mannara's intentional provocations.

    Later, in the living room, Ankita warned Vicky playfully, "You might get a tight slap," implying his potential reaction to Mannara's antics. Tensions rose in the kitchen as Vicky interacted with Mannara, causing Ankita to accuse Mannara of deliberately teasing her. An argument ensued, leading Ankita to request Vicky to leave her alone. In the washroom, Ankita broke down, expressing disappointment in Vicky's lack of emotional support and prayed for guidance.

    As Vicky conversed with Ayesha in the kitchen, Ankita confided in Isha, highlighting her unmet expectations from Vicky. She stated, "He might be playing the game well, but Vicky is not providing any emotional support."

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 update: Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra comes out in support for Mannara Chopra; Read more

    Later, during a conversation, Ankita conveyed to Vicky, "You may excel in everything in life, but emotionally, you fall short. Do whatever you want, interact with Mannara, but emotionally, you are just not available for me."

    In response, Vicky urged them to resolve their issues instead of creating more problems, emphasizing the need to behave appropriately on the show. Ankita labeled their relationship as toxic, acknowledging the transformation it underwent since entering the show. Vicky suggested announcing their divorce on the show, emphasizing that the external portrayal of their relationship might change. Ankita clarified that her previous mention of divorce was a joke, but Vicky insisted that it could negatively impact his image.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2024, 10:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra comes out in support for Mannara Chopra; Read more ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra comes out in support for Mannara Chopra; Read more

    Ram Mandir: PVR INOX to screen temple inauguration ceremony live with special combo offer; Read more ATG

    Ram Mandir: PVR INOX to screen temple inauguration ceremony live with special combo offer; Read more

    Mann Ko moh lene wale'; Kangana Ranaut shares photo of Ayodhya's Ram Lalla [PICTURES] ATG

    'Mann Ko moh lene wale'; Kangana Ranaut shares photo of Ayodhya's Ram Lalla [PICTURES]

    Did Prabhas donate 50 crores for Ram Mandir ahead of inauguration? Here's what we know ATG

    Did Prabhas donate 50 crores for Ram Mandir ahead of inauguration? Here's what we know

    Fighter Pakistani actress Hania Aamir accuses Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film of 'spreading hate' RBA

    Fighter: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir accuses Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film of 'spreading hate'

    Recent Stories

    Ram Mandir inauguration Is market open today Will it remain open on January 22 gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Is market open today? Will it remain open on January 22?

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-637 January 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-637 January 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Indian accused in Pannun murder plot can be extradited to US rules Czech court gcw

    Indian accused in Pannun murder plot can be extradited to US, rules Czech court

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra comes out in support for Mannara Chopra; Read more ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra comes out in support for Mannara Chopra; Read more

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Only 13 per cent of grievances solved in Alappuzha rkn

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Only 13 per cent of grievances solved in Alappuzha

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News VKP

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Video Icon
    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon