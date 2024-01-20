Bigg Boss 17 update: 'He gives zero emotional support'; Ankita Lokhande complains against husband Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship strains over Mannara Chopra. Ankita expresses emotional neglect, Vicky suggests announcing divorce on the show. Tensions escalate, revealing the couple's challenges in the Bigg Boss house

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, tension between celebrity couple Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande escalated as they revisited the topic of divorce during a heated argument. The disagreement centered around Mannara Chopra, leading to a confrontational exchange between the two.

The episode began with contestants preparing for a special night. While getting ready in the Dil room, Mannara Chopra sought Vicky's opinion on her outfit, prompting Ankita and Isha Malviya to discuss the situation, suggesting Mannara's intentional provocations.

Later, in the living room, Ankita warned Vicky playfully, "You might get a tight slap," implying his potential reaction to Mannara's antics. Tensions rose in the kitchen as Vicky interacted with Mannara, causing Ankita to accuse Mannara of deliberately teasing her. An argument ensued, leading Ankita to request Vicky to leave her alone. In the washroom, Ankita broke down, expressing disappointment in Vicky's lack of emotional support and prayed for guidance.

As Vicky conversed with Ayesha in the kitchen, Ankita confided in Isha, highlighting her unmet expectations from Vicky. She stated, "He might be playing the game well, but Vicky is not providing any emotional support."

Later, during a conversation, Ankita conveyed to Vicky, "You may excel in everything in life, but emotionally, you fall short. Do whatever you want, interact with Mannara, but emotionally, you are just not available for me."

In response, Vicky urged them to resolve their issues instead of creating more problems, emphasizing the need to behave appropriately on the show. Ankita labeled their relationship as toxic, acknowledging the transformation it underwent since entering the show. Vicky suggested announcing their divorce on the show, emphasizing that the external portrayal of their relationship might change. Ankita clarified that her previous mention of divorce was a joke, but Vicky insisted that it could negatively impact his image.