Bigg Boss 17 update: Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra comes out in support for Mannara Chopra; Read more

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, and Ayesha Khan face backlash for allegedly bullying Mannara Chopra. The incident, involving derogatory comments and physical altercation, drew criticism on social media. Priyanka's mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, condemned their "uncivilized" behavior

In a recent turn of events inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, contestants Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, and Ayesha Khan have come under scrutiny for their alleged bullying and uncivilized behavior towards Mannara Chopra, cousin of renowned actress Priyanka Chopra. The incident, which unfolded on the January 17th episode, has drawn sharp criticism, prompting Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, to express her disapproval.

Mannara Chopra, who entered the Bigg Boss house with the support of her cousin Priyanka Chopra, found herself at the center of controversy during an altercation. The incident occurred as Mannara was sitting on the armrest of the sofa with fellow contestant Munawar Faruqui. Vicky Jain, engaged in a dispute over hidden spice boxes, made derogatory comments about Mannara, referring to her as Munawar's assistant and making inappropriate remarks about her appearance.

The situation escalated when Ankita Lokhande labeled Mannara as 'Munawar’s assistant' and accused her of hindering communication. Vicky Jain added fuel to the fire with disrespectful comments about Mannara sitting on Munawar's lap. Ayesha Khan joined in by mocking Mannara's appearance, claiming she lacks a pretty face.

ALSO READ: Ram Mandir: PVR INOX to screen temple inauguration ceremony live with special combo offer; Read more

The situation took a physical turn when Isha Malviya allegedly pushed Mannara, causing her to stumble on the sofa. Instead of showing remorse, Ankita Lokhande endorsed Isha's actions, asserting that Mannara deserved to be pushed. The incident has since sparked outrage on social media, with netizens and several celebrities condemning the behavior of the three female contestants.

In response to the video footage shared by Mannara Chopra on her Instagram account, Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, commented, "OMG! They are behaving uncivilized." Mannara's sister, Mitali Handa, also echoed this sentiment, stating, "Indeed, mami."

The controversy has led to widespread discussions on social media, with many expressing support for Mannara and criticizing the behavior of Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, and Ayesha Khan.