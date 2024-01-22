Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya leaves Bigg Boss ahead of finale; know who are safe

After Isha Malviya's elimination, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey will appear in the finals. She was eliminated after receiving low votes following the roasting task.

Isha Malviya is the latest personality to be evicted from Bigg Boss. She was one of the contenders nominated for Weekend Ka Vaar, along with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. She was eliminated after obtaining a low vote for the roasting job.

Team A nominated Isha with Ankita Lokhande, Vicky, and Ayesha Khan. During the elimination announcement, Ankita and Vicky both broke down in tears. Abhishek Kumar was spotted wiping away emotions as Isha's name was revealed.

Many viewers were disappointed by Isha's elimination since they thought she was one of Bigg Boss 17's toughest candidates. One user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Bechari (poor) Isha.”

#WeekendKaVaar PROMO: Anil Kapoor as guest.



Isha Malviya is evicted before FINALE weekpic.twitter.com/j67xTzixF7 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 20, 2024

“The tears in Vicky's eyes say it all he considered her as his own daughter,” added someone about Vicky Jain's reaction to Isha leaving the show. Another one posted, “Munawar is winning.”

Weekend Ka Vaar

This week's Weekend Ka Vaar included Anil Kapoor as a special guest. He was spotted singing, dancing, and mingling with the participants while promoting his forthcoming flick, Fighter. Anil described his film, directed by Siddharth Anand, as an homage to all troops who fight for their nation. The aerial action film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil in the key roles. Fighter will be released in theatres on the eve of Republic Day, January 25.

As Salman and Anil chatted with everyone in the Bigg Boss house, Munawar Faruqui dedicated a shayari to the fighter actor. It featured the names of his movies, such as Welcome and Ram Lakhan. Anil sincerely appreciated Munawar for his ingenuity.

Isha was this season's wildcard participant. Ayesha has already been ejected from the home. The final round will include Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey. The finale of Bigg Boss 17 is barely a week away, according to Salman on the broadcast.