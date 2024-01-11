Bigg Boss 17 update: Ayesha Khan makes SHOCKING allegations against Munawar Faruqui; Here's what she said

Bigg Boss 17 intensifies as Ayesha Khan accuses Munawar Faruqui of sending a marriage proposal to an influencer while dating Nazila. A heated argument unfolds, with Ayesha claiming proof in the form of screenshots. Munawar denies the allegations, leading to a dramatic confrontation. Ayesha asserts Munawar's alleged infidelity

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 that aired on January 10, tensions escalated between Ayesha Khan and comedian Munawar Faruqui, with Ayesha making startling revelations about his personal life. The heated argument unfolded following a nomination task, where Ayesha accused Munawar of bringing personal issues into the nomination process.

Ayesha Khan, visibly upset, took the opportunity to share some unexpected details about Munawar Faruqui's romantic entanglements. In a private conversation with fellow contestants Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, and others, Ayesha dropped a bombshell, alleging that Munawar had sent a marriage proposal to a well-known influencer while still dating Nazila, his ex-girlfriend.

"Aapki ek ex-girlfriend hai, ek ko aapne standby pe rakha hai, aapki ex-wife hai, aur rishta bhej ke aaye the sir bahar ek ladki ko, influencer hai bahut naami (You have an ex-girlfriend, you have put one on standby, there's an ex-wife, and sent a marriage proposal to a popular influencer)," Ayesha Khan disclosed.

She went on to reveal that Munawar's ex-girlfriend discovered this information, leading to a revelation about Munawar's alleged two-timing while in a relationship with Nazila. Ayesha claimed that Munawar had taken a trip to Chandigarh with the said girl, suggesting that he was involved with both women simultaneously.

Upon Munawar Faruqui's entry into the room, he vehemently denied Ayesha's allegations, asserting that he had not sent any marriage proposal. Ayesha countered by claiming to have screenshots as proof, threatening to expose them to the outside world.

Amidst the intense confrontation, Ayesha delivered a strong statement, expressing her disbelief in Munawar's character, stating, "Aap nhi hain achhe aadmi. Aap pretend karte hain ki aap achhe hain (You are not a good guy. You only pretend that you are a good person)." Ayesha's assertion that Munawar cheated on his wife with Nazila added another layer of intrigue to the episode, capturing the attention of Bigg Boss 17 viewers.