Visa Stock Moves Up After Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail’s Extremely Bearish

According to Koyfin data, the payments firm posted fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.75 per share on Thursday, compared with the average analysts’ estimate of $2.66 per share.

Published: Feb 1, 2025, 1:50 AM IST

Visa Inc. (V) shares edged high on Friday after beating Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit.

Its quarterly revenue of $9.51 billion also beat the market estimate of $9.34 billion.

"Visa's strong first-quarter results reflected healthy spending during the holiday season and improving trends in payments volume, cross-border volume, and processed transactions growth,” CEO Ryan McInerney said in a statement.

Visa’s total payments volumes rose 9% while cross-border volumes jumped 16%.

Earlier on Thursday, peer Mastercard also posted a 12% rise in gross dollar volume, which signifies the total number of transactions processed.

However, its operating expenses rose 22% to $3.3 billion for the fiscal first quarter,
primarily driven by increases in personnel and general and administrative expenses.

The San Francisco-based firm projected entire fiscal year revenue to rise by low double-digit percentage points.

Visa said it expects fiscal second-quarter revenue to rise between high single-digit to
low double-digit percentage points.

However, it also forecasted a similar rise in operating costs during the second quarter.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits plummeted to ‘extremely bearish’ (0/100) territory, while retail chatter increased to ‘normal’ levels.

V’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:32 p.m. ET on Jan. 31, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits V’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 02:32 p.m. ET on Jan. 31, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Some users expected the stock to drop as it hovered near 52-week highs.

Over the past year, Visa stock has gained nearly 24%, with gains of 8% so far in 2025.

For more reliable and latest news
