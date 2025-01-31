Anushka Sharma has 'No tantrums', but might be replaced by THESE actors as brand ambassador of Prega News

First Published Jan 31, 2025, 12:53 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 12:53 PM IST

Bollywood celebrities who become new mothers often sign endorsement deals with pregnancy test brands. Rajeev Juneja, the Managing Director and Co-Founder of Mankind Pharma, recently appeared on Raj Shamani’s podcast, where he shared his experience working with Anushka Sharma as the face of Prega News. He also revealed that the brand is considering Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt for its next endorsement.

Currently, Prega News is endorsed by Anushka Sharma, and Rajeev Juneja expressed his appreciation for her professionalism. He described her as disciplined and straightforward, stating that she does not display any tantrums or dramatic behavior. He attributed her work ethic to her army background, which, according to him, instilled strong values in her. Additionally, he recalled having a positive experience with Kareena Kapoor, the brand’s previous ambassador.

Regarding future endorsements, Juneja mentioned that his first choice was Deepika Padukone. However, he clarified that they had not yet signed her, hinting that her fee might be beyond their budget. He also confirmed that discussions were ongoing with Alia Bhatt for the brand’s representation.

Juneja further explained that only 20-25 percent of the marketing budget is allocated to creating advertisements, including the celebrity’s fee. The majority of the budget is dedicated to ensuring that the ad reaches a wide audience.

Anushka Sharma was announced as the brand’s ambassador in 2020 when she was pregnant with her first child, daughter Vamika Kohli. She and her husband, Virat Kohli, welcomed Vamika in January 2021 and later had their second child, son Akaay, in February of the previous year.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, in September of the previous year. Both Anushka and Deepika have chosen to keep their children’s photos private. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, in November 2022. Unlike the others, Alia and Ranbir revealed Raha’s face to the public for the first time at the Kapoor family’s Christmas Lunch in 2023.

