'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' poster OUT: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Bhumi Pednekar starrer to release on THIS date

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh are all set to entertain audiences with their upcoming romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The makers recently unveiled the first poster of the film, featuring the lead actors in a humorous tug-of-war scenario. The poster shows Arjun Kapoor positioned at the center while Bhumi and Rakul hold onto his arms, engaging in a playful struggle. This visual hints at a love triangle that is expected to be central to the film’s storyline.

Arjun Kapoor shared the poster on his Instagram handle, expressing the predicament of his character. He mentioned that getting caught in such situations is the price of being decent and highlighted the inevitable chaos that follows. He also reminded fans that the film is set to release on February 21, 2025. His post quickly went viral, garnering reactions from fans. Some appreciated the poster, with one calling it a “hit” and another describing it as “fantastic.”

A Unique Promotional Strategy

Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh added a twist to their promotions by altering their respective versions of the poster. Bhumi shared a version where Rakul’s image was cropped out, and her name was also scratched. She emphasized the idea of possession, implying that what belongs to her will remain hers and that any interference would not be tolerated.

Similarly, Rakul’s version of the poster had a witty caption, suggesting that unnecessary troubles—whether uninvited guests or irrelevant belongings—should be thrown out of one’s life. This playful banter between the two actresses reinforced the theme of rivalry, aligning with the film’s plot and creating buzz among fans.

On-Set Mishap During Filming

While filming a song at Imperial Palace, Royal Palms in Mumbai, the cast and crew faced an unexpected mishap when part of the ceiling collapsed. Arjun Kapoor, producer Jackky Bhagnani, and director Mudassir Aziz sustained minor injuries due to the incident. Reports suggest that vibrations from the sound in the old hall caused the structure to tremble, leading to the collapse. Fortunately, no one was critically harmed.

Upcoming Projects of the Lead Actors

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again, a film that presented a parallel narrative to the mythological epic Ramayana. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for De De Pyaar De 2, which, unlike its predecessor directed by Akiv Ali, will be helmed by Anshul Sharma, known for Saare Jahaan Se Mehnga.

Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, is set to make her web series debut with Daldal, where she will be seen playing the role of a cop. The filming for the series has already been completed, and it is expected to premiere on Prime Video next year.

With a compelling promotional campaign, an intriguing storyline, and an ensemble cast, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is shaping up to be an exciting release for 2025.

