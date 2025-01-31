Karnataka govt halts film shoot of Minister Zameer Ahmed's son over permit violation

The Karnataka government halted the film shoot of Zaid Khan, son of Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, in Koppal due to a lack of permits. Filming in heritage and eco-sensitive areas, including Hampi and Sanapura Lake, was stopped by authorities, enforcing strict heritage and environmental regulations.

Karnataka govt halts film shoot of Minister Zameer Ahmed's son over permit violation vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 1:06 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 1:09 PM IST

Koppal: The Karnataka government has put a stop to the film shooting of actor Zaid Khan, son of State Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, in Koppal district due to the lack of proper permissions. The district administration imposed a temporary ban on the shoot, which was taking place in historical and environmentally sensitive areas without approval.  

The shooting, featuring popular Kannada actress Rachita Ram, was being conducted near Sanapura and Rangapur villages in Gangavati taluk. Despite being the son of an influential minister, Zaid Khan and his team allegedly proceeded with filming without securing the necessary permits. Officials intervened and halted the production, citing violations of heritage and environmental regulations. 

KMF employees announce strike over salary dispute; Milk, curd supply may be disrupted from February 1

The film’s shooting locations included historically significant sites such as Hampi, the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire and a UNESCO World Heritage site, as well as Anegondi in Koppal district. Additionally, Sanapura Lake and its surroundings have been declared a protected area for water buffalo conservation by the district administration. Due to these concerns, the forest department also imposed restrictions, leading to the shoot’s suspension.  

Even though Zaid Khan attempted to continue filming, he was left with no choice but to pause the project after authorities took strict action. The temporary ban remains in effect until the necessary permissions are obtained.

