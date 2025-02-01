Trump Tariff Announcement Applies Emergency Brakes On Bitcoin Rally: Retail Turns Bearish

Bitcoin’s price slides as Trump’s tariffs impacts retail investor confidence, with some predicting further declines in the coming days.

Trump Tariff Announcement Applies Emergency Brakes On Bitcoin Rally: Retail Turns Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 1, 2025, 1:50 AM IST

Bitcoin's (BTC) recent rally stumbled after news broke that President Donald Trump's tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico would take effect on Saturday. 

The cryptocurrency, which had surged to over $106,000 earlier in the day, declined nearly 3% on Friday following the announcement. 

At the time of the drop, Bitcoin was trading at just under $103,000, halting its upward momentum.

The overall cryptocurrency market mirrored Bitcoin's downturn, with a 3.5% dip across major assets. Ethereum (ETH) was the only crypto major in the green, holding onto gains of 1.6%.

As U.S. inflation persists at high levels, with tariffs adding pressure, the Federal Reserve will be less inclined to reduce interest rates. 

That will weigh on risk assets, like cryptocurrencies, as in December after the Trump trade rally.

Screenshot 2025-01-31 141831.png Bitcoin Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan.31 as of 2:20 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency turned ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ a day ago while chatter remained at ‘normal’ levels. 

One user pointed out that Bitcoin's price volatility has intensified with increasing government involvement.

Others are anticipating further declines, with some speculating Bitcoin could fall below $100,000 again, marking its second drop below that threshold this week.

Bitcoin's price has more than doubled over the past year and is currently trading 5.6% below its all-time high of $108,786, which was reached ahead of Trump’s inauguration.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: 100 Days Or Never? Retail Investors Debate Trump’s Potential Bitcoin Reserve Timeline

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Trump Tariffs On Canada, Mexico, China To Begin Saturday: Stocks Fall, Dollar Rises

Trump Tariffs On Canada, Mexico, China To Begin Saturday: Stocks Fall, Dollar Rises

Visa Stock Moves Up After Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail’s Extremely Bearish

Visa Stock Moves Up After Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail’s Extremely Bearish

Allegiant Travel To Record Non-Cash Impairment Charge Of $322M In Q4: Retail Shrugs It Off

Allegiant Travel To Record Non-Cash Impairment Charge Of $322M In Q4: Retail Shrugs It Off

Retail Investors Sour On Crypto As Trump’s Meme Coins Add To The Chaos

Retail Investors Sour On Crypto As Trump’s Meme Coins Add To The Chaos

Exxon Mobil Stock Falls After Q4 Revenue Misses Wall Street Estimates: Retail Shrugs It Off

Exxon Mobil Stock Falls After Q4 Revenue Misses Wall Street Estimates: Retail Shrugs It Off

Recent Stories

Trump Tariffs On Canada, Mexico, China To Begin Saturday: Stocks Fall, Dollar Rises

Trump Tariffs On Canada, Mexico, China To Begin Saturday: Stocks Fall, Dollar Rises

Visa Stock Moves Up After Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail’s Extremely Bearish

Visa Stock Moves Up After Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail’s Extremely Bearish

Allegiant Travel To Record Non-Cash Impairment Charge Of $322M In Q4: Retail Shrugs It Off

Allegiant Travel To Record Non-Cash Impairment Charge Of $322M In Q4: Retail Shrugs It Off

Retail Investors Sour On Crypto As Trump’s Meme Coins Add To The Chaos

Retail Investors Sour On Crypto As Trump’s Meme Coins Add To The Chaos

Exxon Mobil Stock Falls After Q4 Revenue Misses Wall Street Estimates: Retail Shrugs It Off

Exxon Mobil Stock Falls After Q4 Revenue Misses Wall Street Estimates: Retail Shrugs It Off

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon