Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya calls Mannara Chopra 'hypocrite' over Abhishek Kumar's nomination

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, which aired on January 9, witnessed intense arguments among contestants during a new nomination task. One notable confrontation unfolded between Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra, sparked by the latter's decision not to nominate Abhishek Kumar.

The disagreement arose after Mannara Chopra, known for her role in Zid, chose not to support Abhishek Kumar's nomination. This decision disappointed fellow contestants Vicky Jain and Isha Malviya, who confronted Mannara for her choice during the nomination task.

Following the nomination process, tensions escalated between Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya inside the Bigg Boss house. Mannara expressed her belief that others were against her and anticipated Munawar's nomination of Abhishek, as he had previously stated. In response, Isha challenged Mannara's decision, stating, "But this is not a reason, Mannara. You won't do a safe play for others, right."

Accusing Mannara of making a safe move, Isha, known for her role in Udaariyaan, commented, "You are liking Abhishek Kumar lately because he is against Munawar." Mannara admitted to this, leading Isha to criticize her, saying, "But this is not the fact. The two are friends, and this is why Munawar Faruqui did not nominate Abhishek."

Accusing Mannara of hypocrisy, Isha asserted that the same criticism she directed at Munawar applies to Mannara as well. Isha argued that Mannara's move was a safe play and accused her of playing both sides. In response, Mannara vehemently denied making a safe play for Abhishek, expressing frustration at the accusation.

The heated exchange continued with Mannara defending her actions, claiming that Munawar played it safe, not her. Isha questioned Mannara's fixation on Munawar Faruqui, asking if her entire Bigg Boss game revolved around him. The Udaariyaan actress suggested that Mannara harbors grudges against Munawar, prompting Isha to question why Mannara holds such sentiments if she has no romantic feelings for him.