Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya calls Mannara Chopra 'hypocrite' over Abhishek Kumar's nomination

    Bigg Boss 17, Jan 9: Tensions escalate as Mannara Chopra opts not to nominate Abhishek Kumar, leading to a heated confrontation with Isha Malviya. Accusations of hypocrisy and playing it safe ensue, exposing intense dynamics within the house

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya calls Mannara Chopra 'hypocrite' over Abhishek Kumar's nomination ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 8:50 AM IST

    Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, which aired on January 9, witnessed intense arguments among contestants during a new nomination task. One notable confrontation unfolded between Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra, sparked by the latter's decision not to nominate Abhishek Kumar.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    The disagreement arose after Mannara Chopra, known for her role in Zid, chose not to support Abhishek Kumar's nomination. This decision disappointed fellow contestants Vicky Jain and Isha Malviya, who confronted Mannara for her choice during the nomination task.

    Following the nomination process, tensions escalated between Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya inside the Bigg Boss house. Mannara expressed her belief that others were against her and anticipated Munawar's nomination of Abhishek, as he had previously stated. In response, Isha challenged Mannara's decision, stating, "But this is not a reason, Mannara. You won't do a safe play for others, right."

    Accusing Mannara of making a safe move, Isha, known for her role in Udaariyaan, commented, "You are liking Abhishek Kumar lately because he is against Munawar." Mannara admitted to this, leading Isha to criticize her, saying, "But this is not the fact. The two are friends, and this is why Munawar Faruqui did not nominate Abhishek."

    Accusing Mannara of hypocrisy, Isha asserted that the same criticism she directed at Munawar applies to Mannara as well. Isha argued that Mannara's move was a safe play and accused her of playing both sides. In response, Mannara vehemently denied making a safe play for Abhishek, expressing frustration at the accusation.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 update: Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui clash over Ankita Lokhande for THIS reason

    The heated exchange continued with Mannara defending her actions, claiming that Munawar played it safe, not her. Isha questioned Mannara's fixation on Munawar Faruqui, asking if her entire Bigg Boss game revolved around him. The Udaariyaan actress suggested that Mannara harbors grudges against Munawar, prompting Isha to question why Mannara holds such sentiments if she has no romantic feelings for him.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 8:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fighter Director Siddharth Anand pens heartfelt note for Hrithik Roshan on his 50th birthday; Read on ATG

    'Fighter': Director Siddharth Anand pens heartfelt note for Hrithik Roshan on his 50th birthday; Read on

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan and others get nominated this week; Read more ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan and others get nominated this week; Read more

    Kho Gaye Hum Kaha': Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer to get a sequel? Here's what we know ATG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kaha': Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer to get a sequel? Here's what we know

    Akshay Kumar got teary as Samrat Prithviraj failed; Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi opens up on BO letdown ATG

    Akshay Kumar got teary as Samrat Prithviraj failed; Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi opens up on BO letdown

    KJ Yesudas birthday special: 7 popular Malayalam songs of Gana Gandharvan RBA

    KJ Yesudas birthday special: 7 popular Malayalam songs of Gana Gandharvan

    Recent Stories

    Hanuman Jayanti clash: 10 suspects arrested in Bengaluru for auto driver's murder vkp

    Hanuman Jayanti clash: 10 suspects arrested in Bengaluru for auto driver’s murder

    Kerala: Youth Congress to hold protest march to Secretariat over arrest of Rahul Mamkootathil today rkn

    Kerala: Youth Congress to hold protest march to Secretariat over arrest of Rahul Mamkootathil today

    Gunmen interrupt live TV broadcast, as war on 'terror' gangs spirals out of control in Ecuador (WATCH)

    Gunmen interrupt live TV broadcast, as war on 'terror' gangs spirals out of control in Ecuador (WATCH)

    Fighter Director Siddharth Anand pens heartfelt note for Hrithik Roshan on his 50th birthday; Read on ATG

    'Fighter': Director Siddharth Anand pens heartfelt note for Hrithik Roshan on his 50th birthday; Read on

    Karnataka: Price lists to be displayed in Kannada from today at petrol bunks vkp

    Karnataka: Price lists to be displayed in Kannada from today at petrol bunks

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon