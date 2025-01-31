Sooraj Barjatya OPENS up on Vivaah's success and the importance of timeless family dramas

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, known for family-centric films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Vivah, reflects on evolving family dynamics in India. Despite changing times, he remains committed to reviving traditional Bollywood storytelling. He now ventures into OTT with Bada Naam Karega, streaming on SonyLIV from February 7

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, known for heartfelt family films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and Vivah, has built a legacy around showcasing the dynamics of close-knit Indian families. Despite the immense box office success of his films, he recalled that prior to the release of Vivah, he faced skepticism about whether a movie centered on arranged marriage would appeal to audiences in an era where live-in relationships were becoming more common.

Reflecting on that time, Barjatya shared an instance when a journalist questioned him about the film's relevance, asking whether audiences would watch a film about arranged marriage when live-in relationships were gaining prominence. He had responded by asking her how many people were actually aware of the term "live-in," to which she admitted she didn’t know, saying she had simply been asked to pose the question. He noted that despite such doubts, the film's box office success proved skeptics wrong, as Vivah continues to enjoy viewership on television even years later.

Barjatya emphasized that India is home to a diverse range of people with varying mindsets, but at the core, everyone shares a common cultural foundation. He stressed the importance of staying authentic rather than attempting to impress others. According to him, audiences do not necessarily have to relate directly to every story they watch on screen, but they can still recognize and connect with the characters because they remind them of people they know. He pointed out that forcing different perspectives together in an artificial way would be ineffective, as audiences can easily see through such attempts.

Acknowledging the evolution of family dynamics in India, Barjatya admitted that the traditional concept of families staying together under one roof is no longer as prevalent, as people often have to move away for work. While in earlier times, children might have hesitated to share certain things with their parents, he observed that modern relationships have become more open—his own son, for instance, communicates with him more freely than he could with his own father. However, he believes that while families may not physically stay together all the time, it remains essential to unite during occasions like Diwali, Holi, and birthdays to maintain strong familial bonds.

Barjatya also expressed a sense of responsibility in portraying traditional family values in his films, acknowledging that while such themes may not always guarantee box office success, they still hold significance. He is committed to preserving and reviving old-school Bollywood storytelling, believing that if such narratives disappear, a cultural void will be left behind. He takes reassurance in the fact that his films continue to be watched on television—evidenced by consistent viewership ratings—indicating that there is still an audience for such content. He is also exploring new ways to keep these themes alive, including mentoring emerging directors who share a similar vision.

Meanwhile, Barjatya is set to make his OTT debut with Bada Naam Karega, a series that will be available for streaming on SonyLIV starting February 7.

